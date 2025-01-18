Shubman Gill net worth: India star batter’s career earnings, endorsements, cars, and more

Shubman Gill’s performance on the field and contribution to India’s success have a role to play in the rise of his wealth and net worth, significantly boosted by his brand endorsements and other ventures.

Team India’s star batter Shubman Gill has been making significant strides in International cricket, which has impacted his overall net worth positively. He was already touted as one of the rising stars in Indian cricket, having played for the national side in 4799 runs in 100 matches for Team India across all formats of the game. Recently, the 25-year-old was announced as the vice-captain of Team India for the Champions Trophy 2025. This is expected to see him further cementing his position as a key figure in India’s future plans. His successful cricketing career so far has witnessed an increase in his wealth over the last few years. Here we take a look at Shubman Gill’s earnings, endorsements and much more

Just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and other star cricketers, Shubman Gill’s performance on the field and contribution to India’s success have a role to play in the rise of his wealth and net worth, significantly boosted by his brand endorsements and other ventures. Gill gets an annual salary of 5 crore as he has been categorised in Grade A of the central-contract players’ list. In the Indian Premier League, Gill earned INR 31.2 crore over the last seven seasons. His IPL salary is expected to increase in the upcoming IPL season as he was retained by Gujarat Titans as captain for 16.5 crore.

Shubman Gill has been endorsing several brands ever since his rise in international cricket. The 25-year-old endorses brands like Nike, CEAT, Beats Electronics, Tata Capital, JBL, My Circle, Bajaj Allianz and to name a few. His brand endorsements are worth approximately 10-12 crore annually, significantly boosting his bank balance outside cricket. Given his career earnings and brand endorsements, Shubman Gill reportedly has a net worth between 32-34 crore.



Just like popular Indian cricketers, Shubman Gill is also a car fanatic. Ever he started making serious money in his professional career and outside, he has indulged himself in passion for luxury cars. He reportedly owns Range Rover Velar, Mercedes Benz E350, Mahindra Thar, and BMW 5 Series. Thar was received as a gift from Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra in recognition for his performance in India's historic Test series win against Australia in 2021.



After making a significant amount of money through his career earnings and brand endorsements, Shubman Gill has been living a luxurious life. Gill has a luxury bungalow in his hometown of Firozpur, Punjab. As per the reports, he also owns other properties in India. Shubman Gill also wears the most expensive watches. The star cricketer reportedly wears Breguet Tradition Chronographe Indépendant 7077, which costs between INR 48,000 to 50,000.

Apart from making money through career and brand endorsements, Shubman Gill has a great fan following across social media platforms. The star cricketer boasts of 15m followers on Instagram, 1.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and over 2 million fans on his facebook. Ever since he made his rise in international cricket and became one of the integral players in the Indian team, his social media has grown exponentially, giving an opportunity to the brands to capitalize on his popularity for promotional campaigns.

