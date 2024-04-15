Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 15 to March 21, 2024

Aries:

Ganesha says this week you will realize that you are doing many things against your will to please your lover. Therefore, you have to improve your nature and avoid behaving like a slave in a love relationship. This week, there will be some uncertainty in your mind regarding your married life. Due to which you will feel yourself trapped in your married life. Therefore, it would be better for you to have an important conversation with your partner to get answers to every question that arises in your mind.

Taurus:

Ganesha says people of this zodiac in love will get a good chance to spend romantic time with their love mate this week as Venus is present in your seventh house as the lord of sixth and eleventh house. During this time you will feel good by sharing your heart with your partner and there will be stability in your love life, due to which you will be able to perform well in other areas as well. If till now you used to think that marriage is just a matter of agreements, then this week you will get an opportunity to experience the reality by proving yourself wrong. Because during this time you will know that it was the best event of your life, after which you will find yourself closer to your partner.

Gemini:

Ganesha says this week you will miss your loved one a lot, but he will be unable to meet and communicate with you due to busy work. Due to which you can feel yourself, to some extent, alone. Your married life may seem to be going through a rough phase this week. But despite this, instead of resolving every dispute with your partner, you will wait for the situations to pass by making distance.

Cancer:

Ganesha says this week, as predicted by love, the relationship between you and your beloved will prove to be improving as Venus is placed in your eleventh house as the lord of the third and

tenth houses. Due to this synergy, you will be able to overcome all the problems that are coming in your sacred relationship and this will also give you an opportunity to spend beautiful time with your lover. When many lovely things related to your married life will come in front of you this week, you will not be able to stop yourself from getting emotional. Seeing this, your partner will also love you more and you will like to spend every evening with your partner.

Leo:

Ganesha says this week, due to the auspicious combination of planets, chances of love marriage will be made in the latter. Because of which this week will be very good for you and your love

life will move forward with love. In such a situation, trying to take proper advantage of this beautiful time, resolve every old dispute. For married people of this sign, this week will be much better than usual. Because during this entire week, there will be no turmoil between you and your spouse. Due to which you can spend a good time with your spouse.

Virgo:

Ganesha says if you truly love someone, then this week you will get very good results in your love life and your love life will flourish as Venus is situated in your third house as the lord of the

Ascendant. On the other hand, if you are still single, then you can get an opportunity to meet a special person with the help of family members. The life of married people of this zodiac will be

quite favorable this week. Rather, this time can bring both of you closer to each other, giving some kind of good news from your child side.

Libra:

Ganesha says this week the people of this zodiac falling in love will do everything possible to show their love to their lover-girlfriend. If your partner feels that you do not give them enough time, now you can make time for them. Your partner will like you doing this and the thread of love will be strong. Many incidents will happen with you this week, when you will feel that all the promises made at the time of marriage are true. During this time you will find that your life partner is your true friend, whom you can trust blindly.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says to improve your relationship with your lover this week; you can gift him a plant. With this, every distance coming between the two of you will end, as well as that plant will prosper, in the same way, the relationship of both of you will also grow. A lover from your pre- marriage may return to your life again this week. However, seeing him, you may feel some discomfort instead of being happy like old times. Therefore, it would be better for you not to extend your hand towards any untoward incident, thinking only and only about your married life.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says by spending time with love mate, you will forget the troubles of life this week. Your love mate will understand you completely and will treat you. If you had not met him for a long time, it could have happened during this time. Your love life will attain heights at this time. You may also get a chance to spend intimate moments with your love mate. Seeing the good behavior of the spouse towards yourself and the family, you will feel mentally at peace. Due to which you can also plan to go for a short distance trip or a party with them.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says this week you will see positive changes in your love life as Venus is present in your ninth house as the lord of first and eighth house. During this, you will clearly keep your words in front of your love mate, which will make them very happy. You can also plan to take them to some beautiful place to please the love mate. However, before making any plan, know whether they have time or not. The people of this zodiac who have got married recently can go for a beautiful place with their partner. Your closeness with your spouse will increase during this time, and both of you will be seen looking for moments of comfort in each other's arms.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says this will be a time to strengthen your faith in each other in love life. Because during this time your partner will not feel any problem in speaking his mind in front of you, due to which you can get an opportunity to know many secrets related to his life. This is because during this time your spouse would have never felt so great before. Also you can get some great

surprise from them.

Pisces:

Ganesha says this week your beloved may make many unreasonable demands from you, thinking about which will increase your mental stress because Venus is present in your sixth

house as the lord of fifth house. In such a situation, while avoiding meeting their demands, sit with them and hold necessary talks on this issue. This week, your life-partner's behavior

towards you will be very abusive, due to which you may have a dispute with them. In such a situation, do not let the dam of your patience break as much as possible, and maintain peace.