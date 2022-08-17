Janmashtami 2022: Here's how to make fresh white butter at home for bhog; know recipe here

Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami is widely celebrated across the country. The festival will be celebrated on August 18 and 19 this year. Lord Krishna loved butter very much and this is the reason why white butter is served in matki to Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna loved butter very much. This is the reason why white butter is served in matki to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami 2022. In a few days, Janmashtami will be observed as a celebration. Let's learn how to produce butter in this manner in honour of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. The butter will be prepared instantaneously.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. The entire country celebrates the festival with great zeal. On the birth anniversary of Krishna, people maintain a fast, and at midnight they break their fast after performing kirtan and bhajans.

How to make fresh cream at home

It needs fresh cream to produce white butter at home. Remember that the cream ought to be prepared from scratch. To do this, after daily heating the milk, when it has cooled, extract the cream and set it away. You may make white butter after collecting cream by filling a container. At least six hours before preparing the butter, remove the cream from the freezer.

How to make fresh butter at home for Janamashtmi 2022

Add ice cold water to the cream and use a blender to puree it for three to four minutes to create white butter that resembles whipped butter. You will notice a thick coating of butter after 3 to 4 minutes. Separately render this layer. With the aid of your hands, press the divided butter, and then squeeze out all the water. After thoroughly combining it, place it in an airtight container, refrigerate it, and then use it. You must add ice cold water to it, be aware of that. Only then will the butter promptly and successfully turn out.

To offer bhog to Shri Krishna, you can place it in a clay pot and preserve it at the temple.

