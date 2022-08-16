Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2022: Is it on August 18 or 19? Know muhurat, history and significance

    Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious and important festivals in the Hindu community and it is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19, 2022. Here's everything you need to know about.

    Janmashtami 2022 Is it on August 18 or 19 Know date muhurat history and significance gcw
    The Hindu faith celebrates Janmashtami, one of the most significant and auspicious holidays, as the anniversary of the birth of Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna, also known as Bal Gopal, Kanha, Laddu Gopal, and many other names, is the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees undertake a day-long fast and enthusiastically celebrate this holiday.

    On August 18 and 19, 2022, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed this year. From August 18 from 9:20 pm through August 19 at 10:59 pm, the Ashtami Tithi will last.

    Date and shubh time for Janmashtami 2022

    Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:20 PM on August 18, 2022
    Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:59 PM on August 19, 2022
    Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 01:53 AM on August 20, 2022
    Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 04:40 AM on August 21, 2022

    History of Janmashtami 2022

    The eighth child to be born to princess Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in the city of Mathura was Lord Krishna. However, Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul nurtured him. According to mythology, he arrived to Earth with the intention of killing the King and his uncle Kansa and rescuing the populace from Kansa's crimes. Later, he helped the Pandavas and had a crucial part in the Mahabharat battle.

    Significance of Janmashtami 2022

    The image of Lord Krishna shows him with a yellow silk dhoti. He is wearing a peacock feather crown and holds a flute. The baby incarnation of Lord Krishna, also known as Bal Gopal and Laddu Gopal, is honoured on the day of Krishna Janmashtami as part of this festival, which is observed with tremendous passion. Dahi handi is one of the methods to commemorate this event, and temples are decked. On this day, in addition to Lord Krishna, his brothers Lord Balarama and Subhadra, his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda, and his parents Vasudeva and Devaki are also revered.

