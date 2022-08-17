Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know fasting importance and rules to follow on this day

    Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami is widely celebrated across the country. The festival will be celebrated on August 18 and 19 this year.

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know fasting importance and rules to follow on this day
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    In the month of Bhadrapada, the Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. The entire country celebrates the festival with great zeal. On the birth anniversary of Krishna, people maintain a fast, and at midnight they break their fast after performing kirtan and bhajans. To maintain the fast, known as Janamashtami Vrat, a few dos and don'ts must be followed. 

    1) Dos 

    • Only 'Satvik' food should be consumed on Krishna Janmashtami. Garlic and onion should not be used in cooking on this day as they are classified as tamasic. 
    • There are multiple benefits to waking up early in the morning; it not only benefits our health but also allows us to start the day on a positive note and plan out our activities for the day ahead of time. It is recommended to get up early so that puja and rituals can be performed on time (muhurta).
    • Krishna is believed to be Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation. Krishna's childhood stories show that he was everyone's friend. He never discriminated against anyone based on societal prejudices. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, people should donate food (and, if possible, clothes) to those in need. 

    2) Donts 

    • Shri Krishna Ji is regarded as an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and Shri Hari (Vishnu Ji) holds the highest regard for Tulsi Vishnu Ji. Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Krishna Janmashtami as it is not considered stale. It's best to gather them a day earlier to offer to Krishna.
    • It is forbidden to eat rice on Janmashtami, even if one is not fasting, similar to Ekadashi.
    • Kanha adores cows very much. He used to go cow grazing with the cowherd in his childhood. Don't slaughter a cow and calf on Janmashtami or any other day. Lord Krishna is pleased by serving the cows.
    • For lord Krishna all devotees, rich and poor, are equal, do not disrespect or insult anyone.

