    Kochi to Agartala: Check out India's top 7 heavy rainfall destinations you must visit

    Discover the top 7 places in India that receive the heaviest rainfall. Explore the lush landscapes and natural beauty of destinations like Mawsynram, Cherrapunji, and Kochi during the monsoon season.

     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 7:58 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

    India, with its diverse climate, experiences a range of weather patterns, from scorching summers to chilly winters, and most notably, the monsoon season. The monsoon, typically occurring between June and September, brings copious amounts of rain to various parts of the country. Here are 10 places in India known for receiving heavy rainfall:

    1. Mawsynram, Meghalaya

    Often competing with its neighbor Cherrapunji for the title of the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram receives an annual rainfall of about 11,871 millimeters. The lush green landscape, fed by this abundant rainfall, makes it a breathtaking destination.

    2. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

    Famous for its living root bridges, Cherrapunji receives around 11,777 millimeters of rain annually. The region's unique climate and stunning scenery make it a popular tourist attraction.

    3. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

    A popular hill station in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar receives about 5,618 millimeters of rainfall each year. The monsoon season transforms the region into a lush green paradise with numerous waterfalls.

    4. Agartala, Tripura

    The capital city of Tripura, Agartala receives an average annual rainfall of 2,200 millimeters. The region’s verdant landscapes and diverse flora and fauna are nurtured by this substantial rainfall.

    5. Kochi, Kerala

    Kochi, a major port city on the southwest coast of India, receives around 3,000 millimeters of rain annually. The monsoon season is characterized by frequent and heavy downpours, making it a vital time for the region's agriculture and water resources.

    6. Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

    Nestled in the Himalayas, Dharamshala experiences an annual rainfall of about 3,000 millimeters. The town, known for being the residence of the Dalai Lama, becomes even more picturesque during the monsoon with its mist-covered mountains and lush greenery.

    7. Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

    The capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar receives approximately 3,200 millimeters of rainfall annually. The heavy rains contribute to the region’s rich biodiversity and stunning natural landscapes.

    These places not only highlight the diversity of India's climate but also its incredible natural beauty. From the wettest place on Earth to misty hill stations and lush green forests, India's monsoon season transforms these regions into breathtaking spectacles of nature. Whether you're a nature enthusiast or a traveler seeking the charm of the rains, these destinations offer an unforgettable experience.

