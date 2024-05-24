Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 May 23, 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 May 23, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week whose lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m.

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw May 23, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week. The Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" since it contains both the draw number and the code. The first prize winner in the fortunate draw would receive 80 lakh rupees.

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the "NIRMAL NR-381" Result on behalf of the Kerala government. Today, May 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-381" will be selected. Kerala State Lotteries releases the lottery in 12 series, which can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets become available for purchase. The first-place winner would receive a whopping 70 lakh rupees.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw prize structure

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Result awaited

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

Result awaited

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Result awaited

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

Result awaited

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

Result awaited

6th Prize: Rs. 500

Result awaited

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Result awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Result awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

