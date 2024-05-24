Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 May 23, 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 May 23, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week whose lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m.

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw May 23, 2024: Check today's winner list and ticket RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw May 23, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week. The Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" since it contains both the draw number and the code. The first prize winner in the fortunate draw would receive 80 lakh rupees. 

    The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the "NIRMAL NR-381" Result on behalf of the Kerala government. Today, May 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-381" will be selected. Kerala State Lotteries releases the lottery in 12 series, which can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets become available for purchase. The first-place winner would receive a whopping 70 lakh rupees. 

    Also read: BEWARE: Processed cheese to meats, 10 worst food items for your brain

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw prize structure

    1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

    Result awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

    Result awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

    Result awaited

    4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

    Result awaited

    5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

    Result awaited

    6th Prize: Rs. 500

    Result awaited

    7th Prize: Rs. 100

    Result awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

    Result awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mental clarity to Enhanced mood: 7 health benefits of waking up at sunrise everyday ATG EAI

    Mental clarity to Enhanced mood: 7 health benefits of waking up at sunrise everyday

    BEWARE: Processed cheese to meats, 10 worst food items for your brain RKK

    BEWARE: Processed cheese to meats, 10 worst food items for your brain

    Check you daily horoscope: May 24, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 24, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Know Shubh muhurat, history, auspicious rituals, wishes, and more RBA

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Know Shubh muhurat, history, auspicious rituals, wishes, and more

    Recent Stories

    KKs last song to feature in Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Savi'; Read on ATG

    KK's last song to feature in Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Savi'; Read on

    Column Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Modi may see Vajpayee's 2004 fate?

    Viewpoint: Remember Atal's 'India Shining' defeat in 2004?

    Gold rate on May 24: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on May 24: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Mumbai; shares pictures RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Mumbai; shares pictures

    Meet Jaya Badiga, an Indian-American woman to become first Andhra-born judge in California court gcw

    Meet Jaya Badiga, Indian-American woman becomes first Andhra-born judge in California court

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon