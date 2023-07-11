Kanwar Yatra: Who could have started this Sawan ritual?

The Kanwar Yatra stands as a testament to the deep-rooted faith and cultural richness of the people who undertake this arduous pilgrimage in honor of Lord Shiva and the sacred River Ganges. There are many theories as to who started it. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage observed by devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas. They undertake a journey to the holy cities of Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, India, to collect water from the River Ganges. The yatra holds immense significance in Hindu culture, attracting millions of participants from across the country. The origins of the Kanwar Yatra can be traced back to ancient Hindu scriptures and legends. The Puranas, which are ancient texts that contain myths, legends, and genealogies of deities, mention the significance of bathing in the holy River Ganges and the veneration of Lord Shiva.

While it is challenging to pinpoint the exact individuals who initiated the Kanwar Yatra, here are some assumptions as per the scriptures go:

Lord Parshuram

Lord Parshuram is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology. He is known as the warrior sage who wielded an axe and played a crucial role in preserving dharma (righteousness) by eliminating evil forces and upholding justice. Experts of religious scriptures indicate that Lord Parshuram was a Lord Shiva devotee. He brought Ganga water from Garh Mukteshwar and performed jalabhishek every Monday during the month of Sawan. Thus, is can be considered to be the first Kanwariya who started the Kanwar Yatra.

Shravan Kumar

Shravan Kumar is known in Hindu mythology for his devotion to his blind parents. He carried his aging parents on a pilgrimage in two baskets, showing selfless love and care. Unfortunately, he was mistakenly killed by King Dasharatha. According to experts, Shravan Kumar took his parents to Haridwar, who had the wish to bathe in the Ganga River. On his way back, he carried the holy water, and from then on Kanwar Yatra is considered to have begun.

Lord Rama

He is considered the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Known for his righteousness, courage, and devotion, Lord Rama is revered for his noble actions, including his rescue of his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. It is believed that he first performed jal abhishek of the Shivling of Baba Dham by filling his Kanwar with Ganga water from Bihar’s Sultanganj.

Gods

Often the incident of Samudra Manthan in Hindu mythology is considered the starting of Kanwar Yatra. During this cosmic ocean churning a poison had emerged, which Lord Shiva drank to protect the gods. As he drank the poison, his throat turned blue and earned the name Neelkantha. During this incident, gods offered Lord Shiva water from holy rivers, including that of River Ganga, and this is where the yatra commenced.

Ravan

Many also believe that Ravan was the first Kanwariya. When Lord Shiva drank the poison during Samudra Manthan, Ravan removed the poison from his throat and brought water from the holy River Ganga.