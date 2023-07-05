Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    July 3 recorded as the World's hottest day

    July 3 marked the hottest day ever recorded globally, with an average temperature of 17 degree Celsius. Experts warn of the dangers of rising temperatures and the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon.
     

    July 3 recorded as the World s hottest day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Global temperatures hit a record, underscoring the dangers of ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions generated from burning fossil fuels. July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. As heatwaves sweltered around the globe, the average worldwide temperature rose to 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking the previous record of 16.92C (62.46F) set in August 2016. Over the past few weeks, an extreme heat dome has plagued the southern United States. A persistent heat wave with temperatures exceeding 35C (95F) persisted in China. Temperatures in North Africa have been about 50 C (122 F).

    Even Antarctica, which is presently experiencing winter, had unusually high temperatures. Recently, the Argentine Islands of the white continent's Vernadsky Research Base in Ukraine surpassed its July temperature record with 8.7C (47.6F). 

    Also Read | Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    China is experiencing a scorching new heat wave less than two weeks after temperatures broke records in Beijing. Extreme heat in India last month has been linked to deaths in some of its poorest regions.

    Friederike Otto, a climate scientist from Imperial College London's Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment in the United Kingdom, said: "This is not a milestone we should be celebrating."

    "It's the end of the line for both ecosystems and people," he added. A developing El Nino cycle and climate change, according to scientists, are to blame.

    Also Read | Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

    According to a report released in March by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, there is a good chance that global temperatures will increase by 1.5C soon. The study also stipulated that by 2035, global greenhouse gas emissions must be 60% lower than they were in 2019.

    Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has earlier urged countries to phase out the use of fossil fuels. He previously said, "Our world needs climate action on all fronts - everything, everywhere, all at once."

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for July 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Medication to Avoiding Triggers: 5 mandatory Health tips for Asthma patients vma eai

    Medication to Avoiding Triggers: 5 mandatory Health tips for Asthma patients

    Blood Pressure to Losing Weight: 5 health benefits of Avocado vma eai

    Blood Pressure to Losing Weight: 5 health benefits of Avocado

    Self Care to Breathing: 5 ways to calm yourself down vma eai

    Self Care to Breathing: 5 ways to calm yourself down

    Heart Health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Bellpeppers ATG EAI

    Heart Health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Bellpeppers

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES)

    Weather update Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai gcw

    Weather update: Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai

    Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with superstar and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Read report RBA

    Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with star and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Report

    Petrol diesel prices on July 5 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 5, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Maamannan Rajinikanth meets Mari Selvaraj; applauds Udhayanidhi Stalin's socio-political drama RBA

    Maamannan: Rajinikanth meets Mari Selvaraj; applauds Udhayanidhi Stalin's socio-political drama

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon