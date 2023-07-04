Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

The LeJ declared their intention to carry out suicide bombings specifically targeting the members of this vulnerable minority in the country. This alarming announcement sends shockwaves through the nation, heightening concerns for the safety and security of religious minorities in Pakistan.

In a disturbing turn of events, the extremist organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), operating in Lahore, Pakistan, made a chilling declaration on Sunday (July 2). In a retaliatory act for the recent Quran burning incident in Sweden, the group announced its sinister plan to unleash violence upon Christians and churches within Pakistan.

Shockingly, the LeJ further declared their intention to carry out suicide bombings specifically targeting the members of this vulnerable minority in the country. This alarming announcement sends shockwaves through the nation, heightening concerns for the safety and security of religious minorities in Pakistan.

It further said that that it will work with like-minded terror groups in the region to attack the Christian community to avenge the Quran incident that took place in Sweden on Eid.

In a statement, LeJ spokesperson Naseer Raisani threatened that, "no Church or a Christian will remain safe in Pakistan." There was no comment by the Pakistani government or its agencies about the threat to the minority community.

Since the 1990s, the terror organization has gained notoriety for its ruthless crusade against Pakistan's Shia Muslims. Its reign of terror has been marked by savage assaults on mosques, Shia processions, and targeted assassinations of prominent Shia figures. The group has unleashed a wave of violence that has instilled fear and claimed numerous innocent lives within the Shia community.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks by al-Qaeda, the LeJ resurfaced as a significant player when the United States enlisted Pakistan as an ally in its war on terror. Exploiting this opportunity, the LeJ aligned itself with various terrorist organizations in the turbulent Af-Pak region. Seeking retribution against Pakistan for joining the war on terror, the LeJ forged alliances and built an extensive network with a multitude of terror groups operating in the region over the past two decades.

It is reportedly said that the LeJ targeted not just the Christian community but also Western diplomats in Pakistan over the US and NATO invasion of Afghanistan.

