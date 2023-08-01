Jose Paulino Gomes, believed to be 'world's oldest man', passes away at 127

Jose Paulino Gomes, a Brazilian, purported to be the world’s oldest living man, died at the age of 127. Gomes’ family said he died of organ failure which may have happened due to his advanced age.

Jose Paulino Gomes, a Brazilian who was thought to be the oldest person alive, has passed away. He was 127. According to the New York Post, he passed away on Friday, a week before his 128th birthday, at his residence in Pedra Bonita, a town in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Gomes died of organ failure, according to his family, perhaps as a result of his elderly age. At the Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery in Pedra Bonita, he was buried on Saturday. Gomes' 1917 marriage licence lists his birthdate as August 4, 1895. He has so survived three major pandemics and both World Wars.

According to Gomes' relatives, who also claimed that he used to ride horses until four years ago, he worked as an animal tamer. Seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren remain to carry on his legacy.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a civil official, told a local outlet that Gomes’ age was accurate and he was born before 1900 but his own family remains not so confident of his age citing previous cases where there were incorrect documentation.

The oldest living person in the world is 116-year-old Mara Branyas Morera of Spain, according to the Guinness World Records. Her birthday is March 4, 1907. Guinness confirmed that Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114, of Venezuela is the oldest living person in the world.