International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely

Now, women can let their guard down and talk freely about their health queries and concerns with women practitioners. Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals, spoke to us about their new initiative of "For Women, By Women'

On International Women's Day, Manipal Hospitals has come up with a special service for women who can't come to the hospital due to various reasons for their health issues. Some women tend to keep their health issues on the back burner due to their inhibitions and avoid sharing their health concerns to their loved ones.

There is a dire need to break her silence and disclose the challenges she faces, be it physical or mental health. Hence, Manipal Hospitals takes a step to address this silence without any doubt or prejudice through an initiative, 'For Women, By Women’, a video consultation platform where women can come forward to discuss all their health needs with the women practitioners at Manipal Hospitals.

We spoke to the COO of Manipal Hospitals, Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, who talked about problems females are likely to face, from a lump or swelling in the armpit, discomfort, mental fatigue, tiredness, loss of weight, missed period, headache, to psychological-emotional disorders.

Moreover, it has been curated for their comfort with an easy 2-step registration process, ensuring 100% confidentiality. It is time for women to open their deepest worries and find comfort in the arms of women specialists.

What made Manipal Hospitals come up with the Digital Healthcare initiative “For Women, By Women”?

Most women tend to keep their health issues on the back burner due to their inhibitions and avoid sharing their health concerns with their loved ones. There is a dire need to break this silence and address the challenges she faces physically or mentally. Therefore, we took this step to address the same and rolled out this initiative called “For Women, By Women”, a video consultation platform where women can come forward to discuss all their health needs with women practitioners at Manipal Hospitals, without inhibitions and fears.

How does the initiative benefits women, and what problems should women come forward to address without delay?

The teleconsultation initiative aims to help women come forward and talk about their illnesses, symptoms and pains, not only physical pain but also mental health. Women can discuss several concerns that may pose a health risk such as swelling in the armpit, discomfort, sudden weight loss, missed periods, etc. that need medical attention. All these can be examined by medical practitioners to check if there is an emergency or the patient can take care of the issue at home. The platform has a list of experts who can talk about several problems like reproductive health, bone health, chronic illness and mental health.

What illnesses can women encounter that can prove to be serious for their health?

Some illnesses when not addressed in the early stages can prove to be serious in future. Symptoms of chest pain, numbness, weakness, feeling cold in the legs or arms, irregular blood pressure, etc., should not be ignored as these signs can be early symptoms of heart diseases. There are other symptoms too, such as persistent fatigue, that women should not ignore. If a woman experiences fatigue even after 8 hours of good sleep, it can indicate a list of health conditions relating to the heart, kidneys, liver, blood, as well as fertility.

What are the various health check-ups that Manipal Hospitals offers to women who avail of this teleconsultation initiative?

Through this open platform, women can discuss any kind of health issues -- reproductive health, chronic illness or mental health. The doctors associated with this initiative at Manipal Hospitals are women practitioners, who come from a background of endocrinology; they understand the harmony of the body, the hormonal changes and the mood swings that women face. We also have other experts for other health conditions like gynaecologists, in case it is a reproductive issue, and for any abnormality in blood or other investigations, there are experts available. Once the patient completes these three phases, if required, we recommend a consultation with the experts.

