International Widows Day 2023: Know about date, history, significance and celebration

The purpose of International Widows Day is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by widows around the world and to emphasise the value of empowering and supporting them. Here is all the information you require regarding Widows Day's celebration, history, and date.

After their husbands pass away, widows, especially in underdeveloped nations, may endure discrimination, social isolation, and financial difficulties. Many widows and their children are caught in a cycle of poverty, vulnerability, and marginalisation. They may encounter barriers to inheriting property, getting healthcare and education, and working.

International Widows Day is observed annually on June 23.

History: On June 23, 2011, the UN officially recognised and created International Widows Day. A resolution voted by the UN General Assembly that acknowledged the difficulties widows confront around the world and the need to address their rights and welfare led to the official recognition of the day. The Loomba Foundation, a global nonprofit that promotes widows' rights, was one of the organisations that spearheaded the creation of International Widows Day. Raj Loomba's charity worked relentlessly to draw attention to the difficulties encountered by widows and pushed for the establishment of a special day to raise awareness and encourage action.

International Widows Day 2023 Theme: In order to increase awareness of the challenges encountered by widows around the world, the United Nations releases a new subject for International Widows Day each year. The day's focus is "Innovation and technology for gender equality" this year.

What International Widows Day Stands For: The purpose of Widows Day is to raise awareness of the incidence of widowhood globally, as doing so is a crucial first step in addressing the difficulties widows and their family experience. We may work to make society more welcoming and inclusive for all women by bringing attention to the problems and pushing for change.

Celebration: This day is used by a variety of organisations, governments, activists, communities, and civil society groups to promote legislative amendments, legal reforms, and social programmes that specifically cater to the needs of widows. To promote social inclusion, educate the public on widows' rights, and mobilise support for widows and their family, they also hold events, seminars, and campaigns.

We need to do more as a culture to help widows around the world. This entails offering them resources, education, and financial support in order to help them reconstruct their life. Additionally, we must seek to eliminate the stigma attached to widowhood and assist widows on their path to recovery and a new normal. We all need to act in order to accomplish these aims. The purpose of International Widows Day is to encourage society to better the lives of widows by fostering a greater understanding and sympathy for them. By addressing the difficulties widows face, it helps make the world more inclusive and equal for everyone.

