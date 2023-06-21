Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, see how B-town celebrities celebrated Yoga day

Celebrities on International Yoga Day shared inspiring posts promoting the benefits of yoga. From Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, they encouraged fans to embrace yoga for physical and mental well-being-- by Amrita Ghosh

Today, on June 21st, the world celebrates International Yoga Day, an annual event dedicated to promoting the countless benefits of practicing yoga. Bollywood celebrities have enthusiastically joined in, taking to social media to share inspiring messages and uplifting posts with their fans on this significant day. From Malaika Arora to Shilpa Shetty, renowned stars are showcasing their dedication to yoga and highlighting its transformative effects on their physical and mental well-being. Through their posts, they aim to encourage others to embrace yoga as a holistic approach to nurturing a healthy lifestyle.

Recognizing the global significance of International Yoga Day, these celebrities emphasized the importance of yoga in their own lives. They shared personal anecdotes, highlighting the positive impact yoga has had on their fitness journeys. Malaika Arora, known for her passion for yoga, posted pictures and videos of herself performing various asanas, demonstrating her commitment to the practice.



Shilpa Shetty, a well-known yoga enthusiast and advocate, shared her insights on the benefits of yoga, emphasizing its ability to rejuvenate both the body and mind. She encouraged her followers to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, emphasizing its power to enhance overall well-being.

Pooja Batra, another Bollywood actress, expressed her dedication to daily yoga practice. By sharing her experiences, she aimed to inspire others to make yoga an integral part of their lives, promoting physical and mental health.

Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan took a unique approach to celebrating International Yoga Day. Instead of sharing her personal yoga routine, she posted a heartwarming glimpse of her family's workout session. The post featured her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) and Taimur Ali Khan, engaging in fitness activities together. Kareena's intention was to showcase the inclusivity of yoga and its potential to foster a sense of togetherness within families.

These celebrities highlighted the all-encompassing nature of yoga and its ability to positively impact the mind, body, and soul. They stressed that anyone can embark on a yoga journey, emphasizing that commitment and enthusiasm are the only prerequisites. By sharing their personal experiences and showcasing their yoga practices, these stars aimed to inspire their followers to embrace yoga as a transformative tool for holistic well-being.