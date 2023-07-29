Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    International Tiger Day, observed on July 29, raises global awareness about endangered tigers and the urgent need for conservation. The day marks the commitment of Tiger Range Countries to protect these majestic creatures from threats like habitat loss and poaching, uniting efforts for their survival

    International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Date

    International Tiger Day, celebrated on July 29 every year, is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the endangered status of tigers and promoting their conservation. The day holds immense significance as tigers are not only iconic and majestic creatures but also play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

    History

    The history of International Tiger Day dates back to 2010 when it was established during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. The summit, organized by the Global Tiger Initiative (GTI), brought together nations that are home to tiger populations, known as Tiger Range Countries (TRCs). During the summit, these countries discussed the alarming decline in tiger numbers and recognized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to protect these magnificent animals and their habitats.

    ALSO READ: International Tiger Day 2023: Tiger reserves beyond India

    In response to the critical situation faced by tigers, the TRCs decided to designate a day each year to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the challenges it entails. July 29 was chosen as International Tiger Day as it falls halfway between the first and last days of the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, symbolizing the ongoing international campaign to save tigers.

    Significance

    The significance of International Tiger Day lies in drawing attention to the perilous state of tigers worldwide. These magnificent big cats are under severe threat from various factors, including habitat degradation, poaching, and illegal wildlife trafficking. By coming together on this day, people from diverse backgrounds unite to advocate for tiger conservation, generate public support, and promote sustainable initiatives.

    The main goal is to secure a brighter future for tigers and preserve the biodiversity of our planet for future generations. Through collective efforts and awareness campaigns on International Tiger Day, we strive to protect these iconic animals and their natural habitats, ensuring their survival and contributing to the health and harmony of our ecosystems.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for July 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 29, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus; favourable day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for July 29 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Kolkats the city of joy, let me tell you why adc eia

    Kolkat's the city of joy, let me tell you why

    Nighttime freedom: 6 reasons to ditch inners for peaceful sleep LMA

    Nighttime freedom: 6 reasons to ditch inners for peaceful sleep

    5 ways how Sunflowers are useful for your Skin vma eai

    5 ways how Sunflowers are useful for your Skin

    Recent Stories

    Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses vma

    Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses

    Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India MSW

    Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India

    Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss

    Daily Horoscope for July 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 29, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus; favourable day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for July 29 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon