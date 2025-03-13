Motorola Edge 60: Fusion and Stylus details LEAKED! Here's what we know

Read Full Article

Motorola's next Edge 60 series smartphones are anticipated to be unveiled shortly. However, certain important elements, like as the appearance and functions of the incoming Edge 60 series phones, have already been made public via leaks and rumors prior to the formal presentation. The most recent ones are the details of the Edge 60 Stylus and the design of the Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What can you expect?

Renowned tipster Evan Blass published leaked marketing photos of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. According to reports, the phone will come in three fashionable colors: pink, gray, and blue. The Edge 50 Fusion's curved screen and thin design are still present, but it has a triple camera system, which suggests better imaging.

Although the hardware specifications are yet unknown, previous sources suggest the tablet may include 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. With a reported price of €350, the Edge 60 Fusion is anticipated to debut in the European and Latin American markets. It is unclear if the phone will be released in the US, but if it does, it may cost about $300 and be available on carriers like T-Mobile.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: What can you expect?

According to reports, Motorola is developing an Edge 60 Stylus model, which would increase the excitement. A built-in pen, which is uncommon outside of Samsung's Galaxy Note series, is anticipated to be combined with mid-range specifications in this device. To appeal to consumers who prioritize practicality, leaked renderings display the stylus slot next to a 3.5mm headphone port.

Priced between the €380 Edge 60 and the €600 Edge 60 Pro, the Edge 60 Stylus is said to be a variation of the basic Edge 60. Though details are yet unknown, the Edge 60 Stylus is anticipated to be more widely available worldwide than the US-only Moto G Stylus series.

The Edge 60 series is expected to launch soon, with prices already leaked for the standard and Pro models. Strong competitors in the mid-range market, the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 60 Stylus are positioned to provide a balance of design, usability, and price.

