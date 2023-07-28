Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Tiger Day 2023: Tiger reserves beyond India

    Explore captivating tiger reserves beyond India: Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park in Bhutan, Chitwan and Bardia National Parks in Nepal, Siberian Tiger Safari in Russia, and Sundarbans Reserve Forest in Bangladesh. Encounter majestic Bengal tigers and diverse wildlife while contributing to vital conservation efforts. An unforgettable adventure for wildlife enthusiasts!

    International Tiger Day 2023: Tiger reserves beyond India ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Embark on a thrilling journey beyond the borders of India and explore some of the most enchanting tiger reserves that offer a rare glimpse into the majestic world of tigers and other exotic wildlife. From the rugged landscapes of Bhutan's Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park to the remote wilderness of Nepal's Chitwan and Bardia National Parks, and even to the far east of Russia for the Siberian Tiger Safari, and the awe-inspiring Sundarbans Reserve Forest in Bangladesh, these destinations beckon wildlife enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

    1. Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park, Bhutan

    Nestled amidst the eastern Himalayas, Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park is a haven for nature lovers seeking an authentic wilderness experience. Spanning over 1,730 square kilometers, this biodiverse park is home to Bengal tigers, elusive snow leopards, red pandas, and a myriad of bird species. Its rugged terrains, deep valleys, and lofty mountains make it an adventure seeker's paradise. Embark on guided treks and jeep safaris to spot the elusive Bengal tiger and immerse yourself in the unique cultural heritage of Bhutan.

    2. Chitwan National Park, Nepal

    In Nepal's southern lowlands, Chitwan National Park reigns as a UNESCO World Heritage site and a prime tiger reserve. Encompassing 952 square kilometers, it houses a dense population of Bengal tigers, one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, and abundant birdlife. Experience the magic of the jungle with thrilling elephant-back safaris, jeep tours, or guided nature walks. As you traverse through dense sal forests and open grasslands, cherish encounters with diverse wildlife and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of the local Tharu community.

    3. Bardia National Park, Nepal

    Nestled in the remote far-western region of Nepal, Bardia National Park offers a raw and untouched wildlife experience. Covering approximately 968 square kilometers, the park is a tiger haven, providing refuge to Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, crocodiles, and Gangetic dolphins in the Karnali River. Traverse through dense forests and grasslands on guided safaris, where the thrill of spotting a Bengal tiger is an unforgettable memory. Discover the untamed beauty of Bardia and witness its incredible biodiversity.

    4. Siberian Tiger Safari, Russia

    Venture to the far east of Russia for an extraordinary encounter with the endangered Siberian (Amur) tiger. The Siberian Tiger Safari takes you into the heart of Primorsky and Khabarovsk Krai regions, where these majestic creatures roam freely in vast and remote forests. Expert-guided tours allow for safe observations and insights into ongoing conservation efforts to protect these tigers. It's a unique opportunity to witness the world's largest cats in their natural habitat and contribute to their preservation.

    5. Sundarbans Reserve Forest, Bangladesh

    The Sundarbans Reserve Forest, shared between India and Bangladesh, stands as the largest mangrove forest on the planet. The Bangladeshi portion is an essential habitat for Bengal tigers and a treasure trove of saltwater crocodiles, spotted deer, and elusive Irrawaddy dolphins. Exploring this UNESCO World Heritage site offers an unforgettable safari experience, navigating through intricate waterways and dense mangroves. Witness the untamed beauty of Sundarbans, where the tiger's roar echoes through the wilderness.

    ALSO READ: Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers

    Dare to venture beyond the confines of India and unlock the mysteries of these captivating tiger reserves. Embrace the thrill of encountering Bengal tigers and an array of other remarkable wildlife amidst stunning natural landscapes. These destinations not only promise a rare glimpse into the lives of these iconic big cats but also contribute to vital conservation efforts. Remember to practice responsible and sustainable tourism to preserve these delicate ecosystems for future generations to cherish and protect. Unleash the wildlife enthusiast within you and embark on a journey of a lifetime.

    ALSO READ: Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth!

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try MSW EAI

    Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try

    Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers ATG EAI

    Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers

    Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh sweet dishes to satisfy your sweet tooth! ATG EAI

    Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth!

    A Guide for Cat Owners: 7 essential tips for happy and healthy Cats MSW EAI

    A Guide for Cat Owners: 7 essential tips for happy and healthy Cats

    Hyderabadi Biriyani to Andhra Chicken Curry: 10 famous dishes of Andhra Pradesh ATG EAI

    Hyderabadi Biriyani to Andhra Chicken Curry: 10 famous dishes of Andhra Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch Know specs colours more gcw

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch; Know specs, colours & more

    Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try MSW EAI

    Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try

    Identifying food allergies: 6 effective ways to detect hidden triggers LMA

    Identifying food allergies: 6 effective ways to detect hidden triggers

    Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers ATG EAI

    Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers

    Made in Heaven Season 2: Season 2 all set to premiere on Prime Video on THIS date ADC

    Made in Heaven: Season 2 all set to premiere on Prime Video on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon