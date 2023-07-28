International Tiger Day 2023: Tiger reserves beyond India

Explore captivating tiger reserves beyond India: Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park in Bhutan, Chitwan and Bardia National Parks in Nepal, Siberian Tiger Safari in Russia, and Sundarbans Reserve Forest in Bangladesh. Encounter majestic Bengal tigers and diverse wildlife while contributing to vital conservation efforts. An unforgettable adventure for wildlife enthusiasts!

Embark on a thrilling journey beyond the borders of India and explore some of the most enchanting tiger reserves that offer a rare glimpse into the majestic world of tigers and other exotic wildlife. From the rugged landscapes of Bhutan's Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park to the remote wilderness of Nepal's Chitwan and Bardia National Parks, and even to the far east of Russia for the Siberian Tiger Safari, and the awe-inspiring Sundarbans Reserve Forest in Bangladesh, these destinations beckon wildlife enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

1. Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park, Bhutan

Nestled amidst the eastern Himalayas, Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park is a haven for nature lovers seeking an authentic wilderness experience. Spanning over 1,730 square kilometers, this biodiverse park is home to Bengal tigers, elusive snow leopards, red pandas, and a myriad of bird species. Its rugged terrains, deep valleys, and lofty mountains make it an adventure seeker's paradise. Embark on guided treks and jeep safaris to spot the elusive Bengal tiger and immerse yourself in the unique cultural heritage of Bhutan.

2. Chitwan National Park, Nepal

In Nepal's southern lowlands, Chitwan National Park reigns as a UNESCO World Heritage site and a prime tiger reserve. Encompassing 952 square kilometers, it houses a dense population of Bengal tigers, one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, and abundant birdlife. Experience the magic of the jungle with thrilling elephant-back safaris, jeep tours, or guided nature walks. As you traverse through dense sal forests and open grasslands, cherish encounters with diverse wildlife and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of the local Tharu community.

3. Bardia National Park, Nepal

Nestled in the remote far-western region of Nepal, Bardia National Park offers a raw and untouched wildlife experience. Covering approximately 968 square kilometers, the park is a tiger haven, providing refuge to Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, crocodiles, and Gangetic dolphins in the Karnali River. Traverse through dense forests and grasslands on guided safaris, where the thrill of spotting a Bengal tiger is an unforgettable memory. Discover the untamed beauty of Bardia and witness its incredible biodiversity.

4. Siberian Tiger Safari, Russia

Venture to the far east of Russia for an extraordinary encounter with the endangered Siberian (Amur) tiger. The Siberian Tiger Safari takes you into the heart of Primorsky and Khabarovsk Krai regions, where these majestic creatures roam freely in vast and remote forests. Expert-guided tours allow for safe observations and insights into ongoing conservation efforts to protect these tigers. It's a unique opportunity to witness the world's largest cats in their natural habitat and contribute to their preservation.

5. Sundarbans Reserve Forest, Bangladesh

The Sundarbans Reserve Forest, shared between India and Bangladesh, stands as the largest mangrove forest on the planet. The Bangladeshi portion is an essential habitat for Bengal tigers and a treasure trove of saltwater crocodiles, spotted deer, and elusive Irrawaddy dolphins. Exploring this UNESCO World Heritage site offers an unforgettable safari experience, navigating through intricate waterways and dense mangroves. Witness the untamed beauty of Sundarbans, where the tiger's roar echoes through the wilderness.

ALSO READ: Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers

Dare to venture beyond the confines of India and unlock the mysteries of these captivating tiger reserves. Embrace the thrill of encountering Bengal tigers and an array of other remarkable wildlife amidst stunning natural landscapes. These destinations not only promise a rare glimpse into the lives of these iconic big cats but also contribute to vital conservation efforts. Remember to practice responsible and sustainable tourism to preserve these delicate ecosystems for future generations to cherish and protect. Unleash the wildlife enthusiast within you and embark on a journey of a lifetime.

ALSO READ: Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth!