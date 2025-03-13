Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy? Check recipe

Learn how to prepare Mandaputtu, a traditional steamed sweet made with roasted green gram, jaggery, and coconut. This easy and healthy recipe is often offered as prasadam during Attukal Pongala and other festive occasions.
 

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy Check recipe anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 7:45 AM IST

The historic and famous Attukal Pongala will take place on Thursday (Mar 13) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The festival is held on the day when the stars Pooram and Pournami (full moon) coincide in the Malayalam month of Kumbham. Along with the traditional Pongala offering, devotees prepare Mandaputtu, a special dish considered the favorite of Attukal Devi. It is believed to have medicinal benefits, especially in relieving ailments like headaches.

The Mandaputtu is shaped like a human head by hand, symbolizing protection from diseases. After shaping, it is steamed to complete the preparation.

Ingredients for Mandaputtu

1. Roasted Green Gram Flour – 2 cups
2. Rice Flour – ½ cup
3. Jaggery – as required
4. Cardamom  – 5 pods
5. Ghee – 2 teaspoons
6. Rock Sugar– as required
7. Raisins – as required
8. Freshly grated coconut  – 1 handful
9. Roasted coconut pieces – as required

Preparation Method:

1. Roast and Powder the Green Gram

Heat a small skillet and dry roast the green grams until they turn a light golden brown. Let them cool completely. Once cooled, grind them into a fine powder. No need to sieve it.

2. Prepare Jaggery Syrup

In a small pan, combine the jaggery with ¼ cup of water. Heat until the jaggery melts completely. Strain the syrup to remove impurities and set it aside.

3 Mix the Dough

In a mixing bowl, combine the green gram powder, rice flour, grated coconut, and cardamom. Add the strained jaggery syrup and mix well. Gradually add more water as needed to make a smooth, pliable dough that can easily be shaped into balls.

4. Prepare the Dry Fruits

In a small pan, heat ghee and fry the raisins (and cashews if using) until the raisins puff up. Pour the fried raisins, cashews, and the ghee into the dough mixture. Mix thoroughly to evenly combine all the ingredients.

5. Shape the Dough

Divide the dough into 9 equal portions. Roll each portion into smooth balls.

6. Steam the Mandaputtu

Place the balls in a steamer and steam for about 20 minutes, or until they turn glossy and are firm to touch.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise MEG

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise

Kitchen Hacks: 5 best ways to reseal food packets and keep them fresh SRI

Kitchen Hacks: 5 best ways to reseal food packets and keep them fresh

Squid Game's rivalries: Sang-Woo to Sae-byeok; top 8 ranked memorable battles on screen MEG

Squid Game's rivalries: Sang-Woo to Sae-byeok; top 8 ranked memorable battles on screen

Holi 2025: Essential tips to protect your hair, skin during this vibrant festival RBA

Holi 2025: Essential tips to protect your hair, skin during this vibrant festival

How to make Kanda Bhajji at home? Complete guide to ingredients, recipe, health benefits and more MEG

How to make Kanda Bhajji at home? Complete guide to ingredients, recipe, health benefits and more

Recent Stories

Happy Holika Dahan: 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share with loved ones ATG

Happy Holika Dahan: 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share with loved ones

Repurpose Cotton Sarees to Stylish Bagru and Batik Print Lehengas iwh

Cotton Saree to Bagru Batik Lehenga: 100% Comfort & Style

'Exploitation, security threat': Republicans seek law to ban Chinese nationals from getting US student visas shk

'Exploitation, security threat': Republicans seek law to ban Chinese nationals from getting US student visas

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise MEG

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise

J&K CM Omar Abdullah admits hotel linked with 'obscene' Gulmarg fashion show belongs to his relative (WATCH) shk

J&K CM Omar Abdullah admits hotel linked with 'obscene' Gulmarg fashion show belongs to his relative (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon