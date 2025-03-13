Delhi Holi traffic update: Construction work shuts key road in Dwarka; check advisory

Read Full Article

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday (March 12) issued an advisory regarding the closure of MP Road No. 205 near Dwarka due to construction work on the Airport Drain extension. The road closure is expected to last for at least a month, leading to significant traffic diversions and potential congestion, especially during the upcoming Holi festival.

Road closure details and affected areas:

According to officials, MP Road No. 205 is completely shut from the T-Point at Road No. 205 and Sahabad Village Road crossing to the Road No. 205 and Sector-22 Road crossing. This closure will impact commuters travelling to and from the following areas:

Sector-21 Metro Station towards Dwarka Court, Sector-1, Sector-7, and Sector-8

Dwarka Court, Sector-1, Sector-7, and Sector-8 towards Sector-21 Metro Station and Kapashera

Sector-7 and Sector-8 towards Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station

With heavy traffic anticipated on Sector-22 Road and Sector-9 Road, movement between Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka Court, and Bagdola Village is expected to be disrupted.

Alternative routes suggested by Delhi Traffic Police

To ease congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police has recommended alternative routes for commuters:

For those traveling from Dwarka Court (Sector-1) to Kapashera via Road No. 205 and Sector-21 Metro Station:

Take a right on Road No. 205

Turn left onto Sector-9 Road

At Janki Chowk, take another left onto Sector-22 Road towards Sector-21 Metro Station and Kapashera

For those from Sector-7 & Sector-8 heading towards Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station:

Use Sector-9 Road

Take a left onto Sector-22 Road at Janki Chowk towards Sector-21 Metro Station

For those from Kapashera and Sector-21 Metro Station traveling to Dwarka Court, Sector-1, 7 & 8:

Take Sector-22 Road

Turn right at Janki Chowk onto Sector-9 Road towards Sector-1, 7, and 8 Dwarka

Traffic congestion expected during Holi

With Holi celebrations approaching, the road closure is likely to intensify traffic delays in the region. Commuters are advised to:

Plan their routes in advance and avoid the affected roads whenever possible.

Follow the suggested alternative routes provided by Delhi Traffic Police.

Expect delays and leave early if travelling through Dwarka.

