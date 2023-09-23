Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Day of Sign Language: day, history, significance

    The International Day of Sign Languages, observed on September 23rd, celebrates sign languages' cultural richness, linguistic rights, inclusion, global awareness, and advocacy for the deaf community's well-being

    International Day of Sign Language: day, history, significance ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The International Day of Sign Languages, observed annually on September 23rd, is a global celebration dedicated to promoting the linguistic and cultural diversity of deaf communities worldwide. This day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of sign languages, their significance in the lives of deaf individuals, and the need for their recognition and protection as vital elements of human diversity.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by GallaudetU (@gallaudetu)

    History

    The history of the International Day of Sign Languages can be traced back to the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), an international organization founded in 1951. WFD played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights and inclusion of deaf individuals, including the recognition of sign languages. In 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to designate September 23rd as the International Day of Sign Languages. This historic decision marked a significant milestone in the global recognition of sign languages and their cultural importance.

    Significance

    The International Day of Sign Languages holds immense significance in several key aspects:

    1. Cultural Diversity: Sign languages are not mere tools of communication; they are the living expressions of unique deaf cultures around the world. Each sign language has its own grammar, vocabulary, and cultural nuances, reflecting the rich diversity of the deaf community.

    2. Language Rights: The day underscores the importance of recognizing sign languages as legitimate languages. It advocates for the linguistic rights of deaf individuals, ensuring they have equal access to education, information, and communication in their preferred language.

    3. Inclusion and Accessibility: Celebrating this day promotes the inclusion of deaf people in all aspects of society. It encourages the development of accessible environments, including accessible technology, education, and public services, to ensure equal participation for all.

    4. Global Awareness: The International Day of Sign Languages provides a global platform to raise awareness about deaf culture and the challenges faced by the deaf community. It fosters understanding and empathy among hearing individuals, promoting a more inclusive and compassionate society.

    5. Advocacy and Policy Change: This day serves as a catalyst for governments and organizations to develop and implement policies that support the rights and well-being of deaf individuals. It encourages the creation of legislation that recognizes and protects sign languages.

    International Day of Sign Languages is a celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity, advocating for the rights and inclusion of the deaf community. It reminds us of the beauty and importance of sign languages in connecting people and fostering a more inclusive world where every individual, regardless of their hearing ability, can fully participate and thrive.

    ALSO READ: World Rose Day: Day, history, significance

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Health Hazards: 5 fatal side effects by consuming excessive soft drinks on your Body vma eai

    Health Hazards: 5 fatal side effects by consuming excessive soft drinks on your Body

    Daily Horoscope for September 23 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Scorpio Taurus Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 23, 2023: Good day for Pisces, difficult day for Sagittarius & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 23 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Body Wellness: 5 incredible Health Benefits of doing Pilates Daily vma eai

    Body Wellness: 5 incredible Health Benefits of doing Pilates Daily

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal advantages of relishing Lentils in your Daily Diet vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal advantages of relishing Lentils in your Daily Diet

    Recent Stories

    Health Hazards: 5 fatal side effects by consuming excessive soft drinks on your Body vma eai

    Health Hazards: 5 fatal side effects by consuming excessive soft drinks on your Body

    Daily Horoscope for September 23 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Scorpio Taurus Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 23, 2023: Good day for Pisces, difficult day for Sagittarius & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 23 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numero Uno India become No.1 team across all formats with 5-wicket win over Australia in 1st ODI snt

    'Numero Uno': India become No.1 team across all formats with 5-wicket win over Australia in 1st ODI

    WATCH Oktoberfest Waitress carries 13 beer mugs at a time; leaves internet impressed snt

    WATCH: Oktoberfest Waitress carries 13 beer mugs at a time; leaves internet impressed

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon