International Day of Happiness 2023: Theme, history, significance, ways to celebrate and more

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated to remind people that happiness is a fundamental human goal and to encourage individuals, organizations, and governments to take action to promote happiness and well-being in their communities and around the world.

Monday is the International Day of Happiness. Celebrated on March 20 every year, the day is aimed at promoting the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals for all human beings. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2012 which recognized the pursuit of happiness as a fundamental human goal and declared March 20th as the International Day of Happiness.

Celebrating this day aims to raise awareness about the importance of happiness and well-being in people's lives and promote happiness as a universal human right. It also encourages governments, organizations, and individuals to take concrete steps to promote happiness and well-being in their communities and societies.

This year's theme for International Day of Happiness is 'Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind'.

In a nutshell, the International Day of Happiness is celebrated to remind people that happiness is a fundamental human goal and to encourage individuals, organizations, and governments to take action to promote happiness and well-being in their communities and around the world.

There are many ways to celebrate the International Day of Happiness. Here are some ideas:

* Practice gratitude: Take some time to reflect on the things you are grateful for in your life. Write them down in a journal or share them with friends and family.

* Do something kind: Spread happiness by doing something kind for someone else. This could be as simple as giving someone a compliment, holding the door open, or buying a coffee for a friend.

* Connect with loved ones: Spend time with the people you love and enjoy their company. Call a friend or family member you haven't talked to in a while, or plan a fun activity together.

* Get outside: Spending time in nature has been shown to boost happiness and well-being. Take a walk in a park or go for a hike in the woods.

* Meditate: Meditation has many benefits, including reducing stress and increasing happiness. Take some time to meditate, even if it's just for a few minutes.

* Laugh: Laughter is a powerful antidote to stress and can boost your mood. Watch a funny movie or spend time with people who make you laugh.

* Practice self-care: Take care of yourself by doing something that makes you happy, such as reading a book, taking a relaxing bath, or indulging in your favourite hobby.

Remember, the International Day of Happiness is all about promoting happiness and well-being, so do whatever makes you happy and spread positivity wherever you go.