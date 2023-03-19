Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Day of Happiness 2023: Theme, history, significance, ways to celebrate and more

    The International Day of Happiness is celebrated to remind people that happiness is a fundamental human goal and to encourage individuals, organizations, and governments to take action to promote happiness and well-being in their communities and around the world.

    International Day of Happiness 2023: History, significance, ways to celebrate and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    Monday is the International Day of Happiness. Celebrated on March 20 every year, the day is aimed at promoting the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals for all human beings. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2012 which recognized the pursuit of happiness as a fundamental human goal and declared March 20th as the International Day of Happiness.

    Celebrating this day aims to raise awareness about the importance of happiness and well-being in people's lives and promote happiness as a universal human right. It also encourages governments, organizations, and individuals to take concrete steps to promote happiness and well-being in their communities and societies.

    This year's theme for International Day of Happiness is 'Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind'. 

    In a nutshell, the International Day of Happiness is celebrated to remind people that happiness is a fundamental human goal and to encourage individuals, organizations, and governments to take action to promote happiness and well-being in their communities and around the world.

    There are many ways to celebrate the International Day of Happiness. Here are some ideas:

    * Practice gratitude: Take some time to reflect on the things you are grateful for in your life. Write them down in a journal or share them with friends and family.

    * Do something kind: Spread happiness by doing something kind for someone else. This could be as simple as giving someone a compliment, holding the door open, or buying a coffee for a friend.

    * Connect with loved ones: Spend time with the people you love and enjoy their company. Call a friend or family member you haven't talked to in a while, or plan a fun activity together.

    * Get outside: Spending time in nature has been shown to boost happiness and well-being. Take a walk in a park or go for a hike in the woods.

    * Meditate: Meditation has many benefits, including reducing stress and increasing happiness. Take some time to meditate, even if it's just for a few minutes.

    * Laugh: Laughter is a powerful antidote to stress and can boost your mood. Watch a funny movie or spend time with people who make you laugh.

    * Practice self-care: Take care of yourself by doing something that makes you happy, such as reading a book, taking a relaxing bath, or indulging in your favourite hobby.

    Remember, the International Day of Happiness is all about promoting happiness and well-being, so do whatever makes you happy and spread positivity wherever you go.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 8:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bone health in females: Factors that impact women's health and avoid osteoporosis RBA

    Bone health in females: Factors that impact women's health and avoid osteoporosis

    Orange juice to Lemon water: 6 vitamin C-rich drinks that boost your iron levels and general health RBA

    Orange juice to Lemon water: 6 vitamin C-rich drinks that boost your iron levels and general health

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 19, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Taurus, Libra AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 19, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Taurus, Libra

    In a first, Goa all set to prepare 'feni', its beloved heritage beverage, across country AJR

    Good news for 'Feni' lovers: In a first, Goa's heritage drink will soon be available across India

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma laments Indian batters falling to Mitchell Starc strengths-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma laments Indian batters falling to Mitchell Starc's strengths

    pro-wrestling WWE: Austin Theory gives credit to these 2 superstars for shaping his career-ayh

    WWE: Austin Theory gives credit to these 2 superstars for shaping his career

    Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama vma

    Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama

    Lakhs of farmers to be in Delhi for Monday's Kisan Mahapanchayat

    'Lakhs' of farmers to be in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday

    A rare honour: Chinese netizens have 'immortalised' PM Narendra Modi; Read how

    A rare honour: Chinese netizens have 'immortalised' PM Narendra Modi; Read how

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon