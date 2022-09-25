International Daughters Day 2022: Know significance, history, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages

International Daughters Day was created to fight the stigma associated with having a girl child, viewing daughters as a liability, and honouring women. Although there is no actual origin of this day, most countries, including India, believe that having a day dedicated to daughters helps to combat stigma and crimes against the girl child.

It is once again that time dedicated to the family's daughters. Parents honour and celebrate their precious daughters. The special day is observed on various dates around the world. In India, however, it is observed on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, on September 25, parents will celebrate the day by surprising their daughters with gifts, handmade cards, the preparation of their favourite dishes, quality time together, and so much more.

History,

While there is no concrete history behind the celebration of Daughters' Day, in developing countries such as ours, where daughters are frequently treated as a burden, it becomes imperative to acknowledge the presence of a patriarchal society and abolish customs that prioritise sons over daughters and men over women.

We observe this day to remind society that our daughters are our joy, and their birth should not be associated with patriarchal beliefs.

Importance,

Daughters' day is significant because it reminds people that daughters are equal to sons and that the best gift a parent can receive is from a daughter. In some ways, the day opposes everything wrong in a patriarchal society. While one day cannot adequately honour daughters, most parents make their daughter(s) feel loved and special on this day.

Parents can make their daughters happy by doing everything from buying gifts to baking their favourite cakes. Also, we have some wishes for your daughters that you can share with them to make them feel special. Don't forget to spoil them.

Here's the list of wishes, Facebook quotes, and WhatsApp status:

1) What the sun is to flowers and the tides are to the sea; your presence in my life is to me. Happy Daughter's Day, sweetheart!

2) A daughter is your best thing ever because she fills your heart with magic and love. Happy birthday, daughter!

3) My darling girl, may all your wishes and dreams come true! Daughters' Day greetings!

4) When you feel overwhelmed, my dear daughter, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown.

5) I will always be your biggest supporter, no matter what you decide to do with your life or where you go. You're my daughter, and I will always adore you.

6) You are cherished for the young girl you were, the amazing woman you are, and the priceless daughter you will always be. Happy Daughters' Day.

7) A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters' Day!

8) Your children's arms are the most valuable jewels you will ever wear around your neck. My precious jewel, Happy Daughters' Day. Thank you for bringing light into my life.

