Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early

    International Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2. It is commonly is commonly referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). If the following symptoms are present, ASD might be considered; nonetheless, a qualified doctor should confirm the diagnosis.

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    April 2nd is observed as International Autism Awareness Day. Autism is a disorder of the developing brain that typically affects toddlers between 1 and 3 years old. It affects the development of speech, communication, social interactions, and behaviours in young children. It is usually referred to as Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD can be suspected if the following symptoms are present, but a trained doctor should confirm the diagnosis.

    1. Not responding to name calls by 12 months
    2. Not babbling by 12 months
    3. Not pointing with own index finger by 12 to 14 months
    4. Speech delay
    5. Not saying ‘mama’, ‘papa’, or other meaningful words by 16 months
    6. Learns alphabets, numbers, and colors but does not use words to communicate or request 
    7. Poor eye contact
    8. Any kind of repetitive speech or play (spinning objects or lining up toys, bottles, or other objects) or movement (flapping hands, spinning, or toe walking)
    9. Not interested in peer interactions
    10. Intolerance to some sounds, putting toys or other objects in the mouth, sensitivity to touch, textures, or smells.

    The most typical symptom of autism is speech delay. Parents of all children with speech delay should first make sure that the child's hearing is normal. While all children with speech delay do not have autism, it’s better to have an evaluation of the child with a Developmental Pediatrician if a child has speech delay. 

    It’s unnecessary to wait 2 years to seek evaluations, as many parents do. Developmental Paediatricians can evaluate babies, toddlers, and preschool children using standardised clinical tools and by clinical observations and guide parents correctly. 

    Some children are at higher risk of ASD include:

    • Babies born preterm, low birth weight, or with complications during or after birth 
    • Children with a sibling diagnosed with Autism
    • Some genetic disorders such as Fragile X syndrome, Down Syndrome, and Tuberous sclerosis
    • Being born to older parents.

    Such babies should be regularly screened for developmental delays.

    Early recognition of red flag signs is vital so interventions can be initiated early. Research has shown that early intervention is important to reduce symptoms of Autism and improve overall functioning in affected children. 

    Therefore, we have to ‘Know the signs and Act Early’ in Autism. If in doubt of a child’s developmental milestones, speech, or communication, consult Developmental Pediatricians during the first few years of rapid brain development, which is a window of opportunity to identify and correct any delays. 

    -Dr. Chitra Sankar, Consultant - Developmental Pediatrics, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Honey Know about it's myths, varieties and Ayurvedic importance RBA

    Honey: Know about it's myths, varieties and Ayurvedic importance

    Can aloe vera be used as an anti-biotics? rkn eai

    Can aloe vera be used as an anti-biotics?

    Prevention of Blindness Week 2024: 7 easy eye exercises to improve vision RBA

    Prevention of Blindness Week 2024: 7 easy eye exercises to improve vision

    Recent Stories

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported vkp

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

    Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 6 times the comedian made headlines RKK

    Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 6 times the comedian made headlines

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals dominate Mumbai Indians with Convincing 6-wicket victory osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals get a commanding 6-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhade stadium

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon