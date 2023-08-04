Independence Day 2023: Honoring 7 unsung heroes of India's Freedom Struggle

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Before this Independence Day, discover the remarkable stories of lesser-known but significant heroes who shaped India's journey to freedom. Their courage, sacrifice, and determination laid the foundation for India's independence.

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023 marks the celebration of India's hard-fought freedom from British colonial rule. While iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhash Chandra Bose are well-known for their contributions to the Indian freedom struggle, there are many unsung heroes whose sacrifices and efforts are often overlooked. Their courage, sacrifice, and determination laid the foundation for India's independence, reminding us that the spirit of freedom lives on through the stories of these lesser-known but equally significant heroes.

    Here, we shed light on seven such unsung heroes who played pivotal roles in shaping India's journey to independence:

    1. Alluri Sitarama Raju

    A fearless tribal leader from Andhra Pradesh, Raju led the Rampa Rebellion against British exploitation of tribal communities in the 1920s. His valiant efforts and eventual martyrdom inspired countless others to fight for freedom.

    2. Matangini Hazra

    Known as "Gandhi Buri" or "Old Lady Gandhi," Hazra was a courageous Gandhian freedom fighter from Bengal. She actively participated in the Quit India Movement and was martyred in 1942, carrying the Indian tricolor and chanting slogans of independence.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    3. Bhikaiji Cama

    A prominent revolutionary, Cama was a prominent voice for Indian independence on the international stage. She is best remembered for unfurling the first version of the Indian national flag in 1907 during an international socialist conference in Germany.

    4. Kanaklata Barua 

    Barua was a brave freedom fighter from Assam who played a significant role in the Quit India Movement. She led a procession hoisting the Indian flag despite British orders to lower it, resulting in her tragic martyrdom at the young age of 17.

    5. Usha Mehta 

    A pioneering radio broadcaster, Mehta used her skills to broadcast messages of freedom and inspire the masses during the Quit India Movement. She played a vital role in underground communication with the Indian National Congress during the struggle.

    6. Sardar Ajit Singh 

    The elder brother of revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh, Ajit Singh was an influential figure in the freedom movement. He inspired and guided many young revolutionaries and played a significant role in shaping the political landscape.

    7. Gogineni Ranga Nayukulu

    A prominent leader from Andhra Pradesh, Nayukulu actively participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement and later became an advocate of agrarian reforms. He led the peasants' struggle against oppressive landlords and played a crucial role in empowering farmers.

