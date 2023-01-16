Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hypothyroidism in Children: Treatment, symptoms and cause, know from the expert

    We spoke to Dr Aditi Chopra, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, who told us all about hypothyroidism in kids 

    Hypothyroidism in Children: Treatment, symptoms and cause =, know from expert RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    We all know that the thyroid gland is located in the neck and produces hormones essential for regulating metabolism and other bodily functions. Hypothyroidism is a medical condition in which the thyroid gland does not have enough hormones. In children, hypothyroidism can cause a delay in physical and mental development and other health problems.

    Amongst the various causes, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is a common aetiology of hypothyroidism in children. This is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks and destroys the thyroid gland. Other causes include:

    Also Read: Advantages that meditation can have in maintaining your body

    Congenital hypothyroidism (present at birth)

    • Surgical removal of the thyroid gland
    • Radiation treatment to the neck or head

    Common hypothyroidism symptoms in children are fatigue, weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation, dry skin and hair. Hypothyroidism in children is a common cause of slow growth, delayed mental development and difficulty learning.

    Diagnosis of hypothyroidism can be made through a blood test to measure levels of thyroid hormones and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Treatment for hypothyroidism involves taking a single daily thyroid hormone replacement pill. 

    Also Read: Foods that you should consume to stay warm in winters

    With proper treatment, children with hypothyroidism can lead healthy, everyday lives. If untreated, the condition may have devastating effects, such as stunted physical growth and mental retardation. The medication dosage may need to be adjusted periodically to ensure optimal hormone levels.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from January 16 to January 22 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 16 to January 22

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from January 16 to January 22 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 16 to January 22

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for January 16 to January 22 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 16 to January 22, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for January 16 2023 Aries Virgo Cancer Libra Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 16, 2023: Be careful Aries, Virgo; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for January 16 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Nepal plane crash: A priest's family in Kerala mourns death of friends; check details AJR

    Nepal plane crash: A priest's family in Kerala mourns death of friends; check details

    BJP Mission Kerala Exclusive Interview with Prakash Javadekar

    Inside BJP's Mission Kerala: '... because Kerala deserves better'

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Malaysia vs Chile, New Zealand vs Netherlands, France vs South Africa, Argentina vs Australia-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Malaysia edges past Chile 3-2; scripts maiden tournament win

    Namrata Malla BOLD, SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress' latest video on Instagram is a must-watch for all her fans-WATCH RBA

    Namrata Malla BOLD, SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress' latest video on Instagram is a must-watch

    SC refuses to entertain plea to declare crisis in Uttarakhand Joshimath a national disaster gcw

    'Being heard in High Court': SC refuses to entertain plea to declare Joshimath crisis as a national disaster

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon