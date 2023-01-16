Foods that you should consume to stay warm in winters

Winters are that time of the year when youngsters and youth who work from home or even remotely want to be warm and have delicious food that can keep them warm in the cold weathers. Besides, even walnuts, cashews, and almonds are excellent sources of healthy fats that also aid in controlling body temperature.

Winter is that time of the year when all you want to do is snuggle inside your blankets and enjoy a good movie with a hot cup of beverage. However, with the arrival of winter, there also comes the scare of falling ill. A sudden change in weather, accompanied by freezing and fluctuating temperatures, might result in low immunity, making you fall sick often. Besides layering yourself with clothes to beat the cold, it is equally important to take note of the foods you consume which can aid you in maintaining your body temperature. ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2023: Traditional foods to ring in the auspicious festival of kites If you are unsure of what to include in your diet this winter season to stay warm, then look no further. Here are foods that are considered best for winter.

1. Cereals: Oatmeal, porridge, and whole-wheat meals are the best way to start the day. You might crave pizza and pasta, but eating them occasionally, would be more beneficial. This is because, they will not keep you warm and only have a short-term impact as the simple carbohydrates dissolve quickly. Your morning breakfast must consist of vegetable-enriched porridge or oatmeal dishes. Other options include whole wheat sandwiches, hot milk with cornflakes, and egg or vegetable buns.

2. Honey: Since honey is a traditional staple ingredient used to treat cough, cold, and sneezing, consuming it directly or adding it to salads will be effective during the cold weathers. Using honey throughout the winters can aid in stopping fever. It will also be helpful in maintaining the body temperature as well.

