Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    A 30-year-old suffered blindness for about 18 months in Hyderabad after she spent long hours on her mobile phone in the dark. Dr Sudhir, who treated her, said the woman was suffering from a condition called smartphone vision syndrome.
     

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    We are all well aware of the negative impacts of technology and the consequences of a device addiction. However, a lot of people disregard or disregard warnings and allow their addiction to negatively impact their health. A Hyderabad woman had a similar dependence on using her smartphone late at night. Additionally, she lost her vision due to her habit of reading through social media at night.

    Dr. Sudhir, a neurosurgeon from Hyderabad, detailed on Twitter how a 30-year-old woman's vision was destroyed as a result of her habit of using her smartphone in the dark at night. The physician revealed in a Twitter thread that Manju, one of his patients, visited him with symptoms including seeing floaters, bright flashes of light, dark zigzag patterns, and occasionally having trouble focusing on objects. She was found to have smartphone vision syndrome (SVS), which can cause eye-related issues including blindness, when she underwent a medical test.

    Also Read | Exclusive: Actress, cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped

    Her tendency to spend a lot of time on her phone in the dark, according to the doctor, is what caused her eyesight loss. She had been doing this usual behaviour for around one and a half years.

    Taking to Twitter, Dr Sudhir wrote: "I went through the past. Her symptoms began when she left her profession as a beautician to care for her child with special needs. She developed a new habit of using her smartphone for several hours every day, even for more than two hours at night with the lights out."

    But after seeing her habit, the doctor gave her medical advice and instructed her to cut back on screen time. She was able to regain her vision by taking the medicine as prescribed and avoiding screens.

    Manju received treatment when she needed it, but it is concerning how many individuals have "digital vision syndrome," "computer vision syndrome," or "smartphone vision syndrome." Although with medication and changes in lifestyle one can be cured still, still using the smartphone with responsibility is still the need.

    Also Read | Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Valentines Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart snt

    Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Daily Horoscope for February 9 2023 Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 9, 2023: Good day for Leo, Virgo; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for February 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Exclusive TV actress and cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped her RBA

    Exclusive: Actress, cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational story; reveals how social media helped

    Know how technology + health can make you become healthy, wealthy and wise RBA

    Know how technology + health can make you become healthy, wealthy and wise

    Recent Stories

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH this for answer RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH here

    Netflix You Season 4 OUT Why to watch Penn Badgley show? When You season 4 part 2 is releasing RBA

    You Season 4 OUT: Why to watch Penn Badgley’s show? When 'You' season 4, part 2 is, releasing? Read more

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how to read long messages without opening the chat - adt

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how to read long messages without opening the chat

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched price starts at Rs 99999 gcw

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched, price starts at Rs 99,999

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavasakr 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: After 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough - Ravindra Jadeja post fifer-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'After 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough' - Ravindra Jadeja post fifer

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon