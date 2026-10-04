Astrology connects every metal to a specific planet. Gold represents the Sun and Jupiter, bringing wealth and respect. Silver represents the Moon and Venus, offering mental peace and love. You must choose the right metal based on your zodiac sign for this exact reason.

Astrology connects every metal to a specific planet. Gold represents the Sun and Jupiter. It brings you respect, career growth, and wealth. Silver represents the Moon and Venus. It calms your mind, improves your love life, and gives you mental peace. You must choose the right metal based on your zodiac sign for this exact reason.

Which metal suits your zodiac sign?

1. Aries, Leo, Sagittarius (Fire elements) - Gold:

The Sun and Jupiter rule these three signs. Gold remains the luckiest metal for them. Wearing gold boosts their confidence. It also brings success in jobs and businesses. A gold ring on the right index finger works best for them.

2. Taurus, Cancer, Libra (Water and Venus elements) - Silver:

People with these signs have very restless minds. The Moon rules their charts. Silver acts like pure magic for them. Wearing silver keeps their mind calm. It reduces anger and makes their love life better. Cancerians can wear a silver chain or ring to fix their Chandra Dosh (Moon defect).

3. Gemini, Virgo - Silver is better:

Mercury rules these two signs. These people have sharp brains but they worry a lot. Silver keeps their head cool. They can also wear a mix of gold and silver if they prefer.

4. Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius - Wear with caution:

Silver brings good luck for Scorpio. Gold sometimes makes them arrogant. Saturn rules Capricorn and Aquarius. Iron or silver suits them much better. Gold does not always bring them luck. They should stick to silver, especially during the Sade Sati phase of Saturn. Pisces people can wear both gold and silver safely.

How should you wear these metals?

You should always wear gold on your neck or right hand. This makes your Jupiter strong.

You should wear silver on your left hand or neck. This keeps your Moon calm.

You must never wear gold and silver together on the same finger.

You should start wearing a new metal on a Saturday or Monday.

You should definitely wear gold if Jupiter is weak in your birth chart. You might have a weak Moon if your mind stays restless and you cannot sleep properly. You should drink water from a silver glass or wear silver jewelry to fix this. Astrology experts generally believe in these rules. You should always consult an experienced astrologer before you start wearing any new metal.