Monsoon rains have cleared, temperatures dropped. Gardeners across India know what that means: ideal conditions for planting winter flowers. Want color and fragrance? Five specific flower seeds thrive this month: Marigold, Chamomile, Calendula, Petunia, and Salvia.

This weather shift creates a "Goldilocks zone" for many plants. Not too hot, not too cold. Seeds germinate easily. Plants grow strong. The long growing season helps them establish deep roots. They mature before winter's peak. Expect healthier growth, abundant blooms.