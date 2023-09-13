Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Hazards: 5 disastrous side effects of eating too many Tomatoes daily

    While tomatoes are generally considered a healthy addition to your diet, consuming them in excessive amounts can have some negative effects. Here are five potential negative effects of eating too many tomatoes.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 9:07 PM IST

    Many of us consume tomatoes regularly. These get added to many dishes for the unique flavour they impart. Lycopene in tomatoes has proven health benefits. But are you aware of the side effects of tomatoes? These may not be suitable for everyone, and not all can consume them in regular amounts. In this article, you will understand the different ways tomatoes may impact your health negatively. Though they are usually safe for consumption, they can cause complications in some people. Some of the issues tomatoes can cause include acid reflux, effects of intolerance, muscle aches, etc. It's important to note that these negative effects typically occur when tomatoes are consumed in excessive amounts.

    Here are 5 side effects of consuming too many tomatoes daily:

    1. Acid Reflux:

    Tomatoes are naturally acidic, and excessive consumption can trigger or exacerbate acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) symptoms in some individuals. The high acid content may lead to heartburn, chest pain, or regurgitation.

    2. Digestive Distress:

    The skin and seeds of tomatoes contain dietary fibre, which can be difficult to digest in large quantities. Eating too many tomatoes, especially if you're sensitive to dietary fibre, may lead to digestive discomforts such as gas, bloating, or diarrhoea.

    3. Kidney Stones:

    Tomatoes are a source of oxalates, compounds that can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. Overconsumption of tomatoes may increase the risk of developing kidney stones, particularly if you have a history of kidney stone formation.

    4. Lycopene Overload:

    Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant associated with various health benefits. However, excessive intake of lycopene supplements or tomato-based products may lead to a condition called lycopenemia, which can cause skin discolouration, such as a yellow or orange tint.

    5. Allergic Reactions:

    Some individuals may be allergic to tomatoes or develop sensitivities to certain proteins found in tomatoes. Consuming large quantities of tomatoes can increase the risk of allergic reactions, including skin rashes, itching, or gastrointestinal symptoms.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 9:07 PM IST
