    Health: 5 unexpected advantages of cold-pressed Peanut Oil for your Body

    When using cold-pressed peanut oil for cooking, it's essential to practice moderation, as it is calorie-dense. Be mindful of your portion sizes to avoid excessive calorie consumption. Also, choose high-quality, unrefined, and cold-pressed peanut oil to reap the most health benefits.

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    Going for a raw, organic and non-chemical-free approach is an apt way to do it correctly. In terms of health, cold-pressed groundnut oil is the best option. The rising obesity rates, illnesses associated with obesity, and increased understanding of how oil gets made are just a few of the reasons why cold-pressed oils are making a stronger comeback in our kitchen cupboards. Cold-pressed peanut oil, known as groundnut oil, is obtained by pressing peanuts without heat or chemicals. This extraction method helps retain the oil's natural flavour, aroma, and nutritional benefits.

    Here are 5 unexpected advantages of cold-pressed peanut oil for your body:

    1. Heart Health:

    Cold-pressed peanut oil is rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid and linoleic acid. These healthy fats can help lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL cholesterol) while increasing good cholesterol levels (HDL cholesterol), thus promoting heart health and reducing the risk of heart disease.

    2. Antioxidant Properties:

    Peanut oil contains vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Regular consumption of cold-pressed peanut oil may contribute to reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

    3. Nutrient Absorption:

    Peanut oil is a good source of vitamin E and phytosterols. These compounds can enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) and other fat-soluble nutrients in your diet.

    4. Weight Management:

    Contrary to the misconception that all oils lead to weight gain, moderate consumption of cold-pressed peanut oil, as part of a balanced diet, can aid in weight management. The healthy fats in peanut oil can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing overall calorie intake.

    5. Skin Health:

    Peanut oil can also be used topically to moisturize and nourish the skin. Its high vitamin E content and natural antioxidants can help protect the skin from oxidative damage, soothe irritation, and maintain healthy skin tone.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
