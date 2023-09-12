Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 surprising Health Benefits of having Turmeric Water for fit body

    Turmeric water, made by adding turmeric powder or fresh turmeric root to water, is believed to offer several health benefits due to the presence of the active compound curcumin. Here are five health benefits of having turmeric water for a fit body.

    5 surprising Health Benefits of having Turmeric Water for fit body vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Turmeric is known as the Golden Spice. For thousands of years, turmeric has been used in India due to its immense therapeutic properties. This spice has long been used in condiments, cuisine, and textile dyes, apart from being used medically. In traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine, it is also used as a cure for ailments like skin disorders, allergies, and joint discomfort. In fact, if you’re looking for a detox, the health benefits of turmeric water can astound you. Turmeric water, made by adding turmeric powder or fresh turmeric root to water, is believed to offer several health benefits due to the presence of the active compound curcumin. To make turmeric water, simply add a pinch of turmeric powder or a few slices of fresh turmeric root to a glass of warm water.

    ALSO READ: Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Peanuts

    Here are 5 health benefits of Turmeric Water for the fit body:

    1. Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

    Curcumin in turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory agent. It can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is often associated with chronic diseases and conditions. By reducing inflammation, turmeric water may aid in muscle recovery and overall fitness.

    2. Improved Digestion:

    Turmeric water can stimulate bile production, which aids in the digestion of fats. It may also help alleviate symptoms of indigestion and bloating, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.

    3. Weight Management:

    Some studies suggest that curcumin may help with weight management. It can potentially assist in reducing fat tissue growth and improving insulin sensitivity, which is important for maintaining a healthy body weight.

    4. Joint Health:

    Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties may benefit joint health. Regular consumption of turmeric water could help reduce joint pain and stiffness, which is particularly beneficial for individuals who engage in regular physical activity.

    5. Antioxidant Protection:

    Curcumin is a potent antioxidant that helps neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. This antioxidant protection may prevent cellular damage, support overall health, and contribute to a fit body.

    ALSO READ: Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness vma eai

    Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Peanuts ATG EAI

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Peanuts

    7 reasons why consuming Sugar is bad for health ATG EAI

    7 reasons why consuming Sugar is bad for health

    Healthy diet to stress management: 7 ways to control Blood Pressure ATG EAI

    Healthy diet to stress management: 7 ways to control Blood Pressure

    National Video Games Day 2023: day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Video Games Day 2023: day, history, significance

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma achieves 10,000 ODI runs, Joins elite club osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma joins elite club after crossing 10,000 ODI runs milestone

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film ADC

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film

    Ural Airlines in Russia makes emergency landing with 159 passengers on board AVV

    Ural Airlines in Russia makes emergency landing with 159 passengers on board

    Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness vma eai

    Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Peanuts ATG EAI

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Peanuts

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon