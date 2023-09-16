Health hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of eating Junk Food daily

Essential nutrients are key to healthy growth and development. Now, junk food lacks the required amount of nutrition. Such unhealthy habits and insufficient nutrition will affect the development of the brain and various other parts of the body. As a result, nutritionists do not favour the intake of processed foods in excess due to their ill effects on a body’s growth and development.

Junk food generally refers to eatables that contribute to immense calories but are of little nutritional value. These are processed foods, often high in salt, fat, and sugar. Due to this, they become known as HFSS (high in fat, salt and sugar) food. These food recipes are tasty and appealing, but too much intake of junk food items can impact one’s health to a great extent. Consuming junk food on a daily basis can have severe negative effects on your health. It is mandatory and crucial to limit the consumption of junk food and focus on a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. If you're struggling with unhealthy eating habits, consider seeking guidance from a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to develop a healthier eating plan.

Here are five dangerous side effects of eating junk food daily:

1. Weight Gain and Obesity:

Junk foods are typically high in calories, unhealthy fats, sugars, and artificial additives. Regular consumption can lead to excessive calorie intake, contributing to weight gain and obesity. Obesity causes heart disease, diabetes, and joint issues.

2. Heart Disease:

Junk foods contain trans fats and saturated fats, which increases levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood. This can lead to the buildup of plaque in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke.

3. Type 2 Diabetes:

Junk foods, especially those high in sugars and refined carbohydrates, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

4. Digestive Problems:

Many junk foods lack fibre, essential for healthy digestion. A low-fibrous diet can lead to constipation and other gastrointestinal issues.

5. Mental Health Issues:

There is growing evidence of a connection between diet and mental health. Diets high in junk food have been linked to an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

