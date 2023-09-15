Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular dinner dishes to enjoy on Lord Ganesha's birth eve

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival marking the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings and remover of obstacles, the god of wisdom and intelligence. It is celebrated with great joy and zeal throughout India, especially in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India, and it's a time when delicious dinner dishes are prepared to be offered to Lord Ganesha and shared with family and friends. Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival marking the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

Here are five popular dinner dishes commonly enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Masala Puri:

Masala puri is a flavorful and spicy dish made from crushed or broken pieces of crispy puris. It's typically topped with a spicy masala gravy made from ingredients like peas, tomatoes, onions, and various spices.

2. Chana Masala:

Chana masala is made from chickpeas cooked in tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices. It's usually served with rice, puris or chapatis.

3. Vegetable Biryani:

Vegetable biryani is a fragrant and aromatic rice dish cooked with mixed vegetables and spices. The layers of rice and vegetables are often garnished with fried onions, fresh coriander, and mint leaves.

4. Aloo Paratha:

Aloo paratha is a staple dinner dish which is a whole wheat flatbread stuffed with a spiced potato filling served with yoghurt, pickle, butter or ghee.

5. Paneer Tikka:

Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer or main course dish made from marinated cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) that are skewered and grilled. It's often served with mint chutney.

