    Health: 5 incredible benefits of eating Semolina daily

    It's rich in protein, fibre, and B vitamins and may support weight loss, heart health, and digestion. Most people can enjoy semolina, but a small percentage of population may not tolerate it due to its gluten or wheat content. If you do it, try adding semolina to your diet.

    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 9:56 PM IST

    Semolina helps provide instant energy but boosts your metabolism in the long run. It is known to maintain good bone, heart and brain health. The presence of iron helps in maintaining good blood pressure levels in the body. Semolina may have immunoregulatory properties (balancing the immune cell functions) that may help to build immunity. A constituent of arabinoxylans, present in may also help in stimulating the immune system to fight against diseases. Further studies are required to assess the real effect of semolina on the immune system in the human body.

    Here are 5 incredible benefits of eating Semolina daily:

    1. Rich in Nutrients:

    Semolina is a good source of essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, including folate and niacin. These nutrients are vital for various bodily functions, such as energy production and maintaining healthy blood.

    2. Aids in Weight Management:

    Semolina is a complex carbohydrate that provides sustained energy and makes you feel full for longer. This can help in controlling appetite and preventing overeating, which is beneficial for weight management.

    3. Improves Digestion:

    Semolina is a good source of dietary fibre, which promotes healthy digestion. It helps prevent constipation and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, improving overall gut health.

    4. Boosts Heart Health:

    Semolina is naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free. Its high magnesium content can help regulate blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve overall heart health.

    5. Supports Bone Health:

    Semolina contains phosphorus, which is essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. Regular consumption can contribute to better bone density and overall bone health.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
