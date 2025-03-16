How to manage studies alongside a full-time job

Career
Are you preparing for competitive exams while doing a full-time job? These study tips can help you excel at studies.
Plan your day in advance, setting aside specific time slots for work, study, and personal activities.
Focus on the most important tasks first, balancing deadlines for both work and studies.
Wisely Utilise lunch breaks or commuting time for quick revision, reading, or watching educational videos.
Break your syllabus into smaller, manageable sections and set achievable study targets.
Use online courses, audiobooks, and study apps to maximise learning efficiency.
Keep track of assignments, exams, and work commitments using planners or digital tools.
Ensure proper sleep, exercise, and relaxation to maintain productivity and avoid burnout.
