How to manage studies alongside a full-time job

Are you preparing for competitive exams while doing a full-time job? These study tips can help you excel at studies. 
 

Create a schedule

Plan your day in advance, setting aside specific time slots for work, study, and personal activities.
 

Prioritise tasks

Focus on the most important tasks first, balancing deadlines for both work and studies.
 

Use breaks

Wisely Utilise lunch breaks or commuting time for quick revision, reading, or watching educational videos.
 

Set goals

Break your syllabus into smaller, manageable sections and set achievable study targets.
 

Use technology

Use online courses, audiobooks, and study apps to maximise learning efficiency.
 

Stay organised

Keep track of assignments, exams, and work commitments using planners or digital tools.
 

Relaxation

Ensure proper sleep, exercise, and relaxation to maintain productivity and avoid burnout.

