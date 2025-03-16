Kerala Breakfast: How to make soft and fluffy Appam at home with easy step-by-step guide

Read Full Gallery

Appam is a traditional South Indian dish, especially popular in Kerala. It's a type of pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Know its easy recipe here for breakfast.



How to make Appam?

Batter: 1. Start by rinsing 1.5 cups of regular white rice (such as sona masuri, parmal, surti kolam, or ponni rice) thoroughly in water a few times. After rinsing, soak the rice in 2 cups of water for about 4 to 5 hours, keeping the bowl covered with a lid during soaking. You can also use a combination of regular raw rice and parboiled rice in equal portions.

2. Drain and discard all the soaking water. Transfer the soaked rice to a blender or grinder jar. Add ½ cup of freshly grated coconut, ¼ cup of poha (flattened rice), ½ teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of sugar. As an alternative to poha (aval), you can use cooked rice, steamed rice, or puffed rice (murmura). You have the option to either soak the poha along with the rice or separately for about 30 minutes. Otherwise, you can simply rinse it with water and add it directly to the blender. 3. Pour in ¾ cup of water (or adjust as needed) and blend the mixture into a smooth, fine, and flowing batter. If the batter turns out too thin, you can thicken it by mixing in a few tablespoons of rice flour.

4. Pour the batter into a medium or large mixing bowl. At this stage, you have two choices regarding yeast. If you use instant yeast, the preparation process becomes faster since it shortens the time needed for leavening and fermentation. 5. Stir the batter well to ensure the fine yeast granules dissolve completely. Then cover the bowl and set it aside to ferment for 1 to 2 hours. Alternatively, you can use an Instant Pot to help speed up and control the fermentation process. 6. After fermenting with instant yeast, the batter should appear light and airy. It will have doubled in volume, and you’ll notice bubbles or air pockets throughout, indicating proper leavening.

Make Appam

Heat an appam pan (appachatti) or a well-seasoned kadai or wok with handles. Add about ½ teaspoon of oil to the pan and spread it evenly across the surface. If you’re using a nonstick kadai, you can skip the oiling step. The appam pan works best for achieving the perfect texture—soft and fluffy in the center with crisp, lacy edges. Once the pan is hot, pour a ladleful of batter (around ¼ to ⅓ cup) into the center of the pan. Gently lift and tilt the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter evenly into a round shape, creating thin edges with a slightly thicker center. Adjust the heat as necessary. If the pan gets too hot, the batter may cook too quickly, making it difficult to form a smooth, even layer with lacy edges and a soft center. If needed, you can lower the heat or briefly place the pan on the countertop before pouring the batter to control the temperature.



Spread the batter into a neat, round circle. Keep the heat at medium-low or medium. If you like, you can drizzle a few drops of oil around the edges. Cover the pan with a lid and let the appam cook for about 2 minutes, or until the base turns a light golden color and the center sets, becoming soft and fluffy. Once done, gently remove the appam and serve it hot or warm. Repeat the process with the remaining batter to make as many appams as you need. Any leftover batter can be stored in the refrigerator and should be used within a day. Appam pairs wonderfully with vegetable stew and sweetened coconut milk—I love serving it with both! It also tastes great with veg kurma or a comforting potato stew. These combinations make for a delicious and satisfying meal.



