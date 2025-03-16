Business

Aadhaar Card validity: Does it expire? Key UIDAI rules you must know

Can Aadhaar Card Become Invalid?

Aadhaar card is required for various tasks, including opening a bank account. Some believe it expires, but it remains valid and can be updated.

How Long is Aadhaar Card Valid?

Aadhaar card does not expire. However, it can be considered invalid if a child's Aadhaar is not updated at ages 5 and 15.

What Information is Updated in Aadhaar Card?

A child's Aadhaar card is updated at 5 and 15 years, including fingerprints, iris scans, and photo updates.

When Should Adults Update Their Aadhaar Card?

According to UIDAI, Aadhaar does not need mandatory updates after 10 years, but it's advisable to keep it updated.

Does Aadhaar Card Ever Become Invalid?

Aadhaar card validity ends upon the death of the cardholder. It must then be blocked or closed.

Cost of Updating Aadhaar Card for Children

Updating Aadhaar cards for children at 5 and 15 years is mandatory and free. Adults may incur a small fee for updates.

What is Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar card is a unique identification document issued by the Indian government, containing a 12-digit unique number.

What is the Purpose of Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar card serves as proof of identity and address for government, non-government, banking, SIM card, subsidies, and ITR filing.

