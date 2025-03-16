Aadhaar Card validity: Does it expire? Key UIDAI rules you must know

Business
Aadhaar card is required for various tasks, including opening a bank account. Some believe it expires, but it remains valid and can be updated.
Aadhaar card does not expire. However, it can be considered invalid if a child's Aadhaar is not updated at ages 5 and 15.
A child's Aadhaar card is updated at 5 and 15 years, including fingerprints, iris scans, and photo updates.
According to UIDAI, Aadhaar does not need mandatory updates after 10 years, but it's advisable to keep it updated.
Aadhaar card validity ends upon the death of the cardholder. It must then be blocked or closed.
Updating Aadhaar cards for children at 5 and 15 years is mandatory and free. Adults may incur a small fee for updates.
Aadhaar card is a unique identification document issued by the Indian government, containing a 12-digit unique number.
Aadhaar card serves as proof of identity and address for government, non-government, banking, SIM card, subsidies, and ITR filing.
UAE Gold Rate on March 16: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold prices
Kirloskar Oil to DLF: 8 top stocks for long term investments
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 15: Check rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold
Qatar Gold Rate on March 15: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices