51 dead, over 100 injured in North Macedonia night club fire (WATCH)

Massive fire at Club Pulse in Kocani, North Macedonia, has left at least 50 people dead, with many more feared injured. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the blaze broke out in the early hours.

Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

A massive fire at Club Pulse in Kocani, North Macedonia, has left at least 50 people dead, with more than 100 feared injured. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the blaze broke out in the early hours.

According to reports, the devastating fire tore through Club Pulse in Kocani, North Macedonia, in the early hours of Sunday. The nightclub, located about 100 km east of the capital, Skopje, was packed with an estimated 1,500 attendees when the blaze erupted.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows the building engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the night sky. The fire reportedly broke out around 3:00 AM local time (02:00 GMT) during a performance by ADN, a popular hip-hop duo in the country.

Local reports suggested that the pyrotechnic effects used during the concert may have triggered the inferno. Video evidence appears to show sparks from the stage igniting the ceiling, with the flames spreading rapidly. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours as emergency responders worked to evacuate survivors.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, while rescue operations continue.

Several witnesses described scenes of chaos as partygoers scrambled to escape, with many victims reportedly crushed in a frantic stampede. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while rescue efforts continue.

