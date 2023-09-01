Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Almond Butter which can increase softness

    Almond butter is rich in Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is most commonly known for its benefits for skin health and appearance. Almond butter is a powerhouse of benefits for your skin that can increase the softness and suppleness.

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Almond Butter which can increase softness vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    A mask made from ground almonds can soften and smooth your skin. The oils in almonds are easily absorbed into the skin and have a reputation for reducing fine lines and wrinkles, as well as soothing dry skin. Some say that almond butter can even help to reduce acne. Almond butter is rich and infused with Vitamin E, a skin-lightening agent. The oil in the butter penetrates deep into the skin and works on the pigmented cells. With regular usage, you observe a noticeable change in the colour of your eyes. Almond butter is rich in Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is most commonly known for its benefits for skin health and appearance. Vitamin E also helps support collagen production, which helps to keep our skin smooth and youthful. Vitamin E even aids as a protection against UV-induced skin photodamage.

    ALSO READ: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day 2023: Honoring the vibrant world of Orange feline companions

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of Almond Butter which can increase softness:

    1. Hydration:

    Almond butter is rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats. These fats help maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier, preventing dryness and promoting hydration.

    2. Vitamin E:

    Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties. Vitamin E helps protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals, potentially reducing signs of ageing and maintaining a youthful complexion.

    3. Collagen Production:

    Almonds contain copper, a mineral that plays a crucial role in collagen production. Collagen is essential for skin elasticity, and its production can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

    4. Acne Prevention:

    Almond butter is relatively low in sugar and contains healthy fats, which may help regulate oil production in the skin. Maintaining balanced oil levels can reduce the risk of acne breakouts.

    5. Reduced Inflammation:

    Almonds contain anti-inflammatory compounds, such as antioxidants and flavonoids. Consuming almond butter regularly may help calm skin inflammation, reducing redness and irritation.

    ALSO READ: 5 Healthy Alternatives to Curd for Health

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 tasty Side Dishes that are perfect with Curd Rice vma eai

    5 tasty Side Dishes that are perfect with Curd Rice

    What is Meniere's disease? Know about its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment MSW EAI

    What is Meniere's disease? Know about its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment

    5 Healthy Alternatives to Curd for Health vma eai

    5 Healthy Alternatives to Curd for Health

    Skin Care: 5 ways how Avocado Butter is a bounty vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 ways how Avocado Butter is a bounty

    Ginger Cat Appreciation Day 2023: Honoring the vibrant world of Orange feline companions ATG EAI

    Ginger Cat Appreciation Day 2023: Honoring the vibrant world of Orange feline companions

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit: Comprehensive traffic rehearsal in Delhi this weekend; roads to avoid, timings and more

    G20 Summit: Comprehensive traffic rehearsal in Delhi this weekend; roads to avoid, timings and more

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolves in 47.2 million deal osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolves in £47.2 million deal

    CRPF drivers to operate left-hand drive, bullet-resistant VIP cars at G20 Summit: Report AJR

    CRPF drivers to operate left-hand drive, bullet-resistant VIP cars at G20 Summit: Report

    Mysuru: Social Media celebrity 'Smiley Naveen' murdered vkp

    Mysuru: Social Media celebrity ‘Smiley Naveen’ murdered

    Meter Down in Bengaluru: Private autos, taxis and buses to go off the road on Sept 11 against Shakti Yojana vkp

    Meter Down in Bengaluru: Private autos, taxis and buses to go off the road on Sept 11 against Shakti Yojana

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon