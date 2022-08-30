Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Know significance and fasting rules to follow on this day

    On the third day of Hartalika Teej, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped. Worship is performed on Tritiya Tithi during the Godhli and Pradosh periods. On Chaturthi Tithi, worship is not permitted, but fasting is allowed.

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Hartalika Teej is one of three major Teej festivals observed by Hindu women. Hartalika Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan observed this age-old tradition.

    Hartalika Teej fast is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu calendar. Hartalika Teej falls on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, this year. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands. Hartalika Teej Vrat is one of the most challenging fasts. This day is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day is thought to bring good fortune.

    Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month will begin at 3:20 pm on August 29 until 3:33 pm on the following day, August 30. The best times for worship on Hartalika Teej will be from 6:05 am to 8:38 am and from 06:33 pm to 08:51 pm.

    Know the significance of Hartalika Teej: 

    As per the legend, Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva; however, her father opposed the union as he had already accepted Lord Vishnu's marriage proposal. Goddess Parvati, along with her friends, hid in a dense forest. Previously, Goddess Parvati had done intense penance to please Lord Shiva, but this time she succeeded in winning his attention and heart.

    Therefore, on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped, married women pray for a happy marriage, and unmarried girls wish for a suitable companion.

    Know fasting rules of Hartalika Teej 2022:

    1) Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped on the third day of Hartalika Teej. On Tritiya Tithi, worship is performed during the Godhli and Pradosh periods. Worship is not permitted on Chaturthi Tithi, but fasting is permitted.

    2) The newlyweds must remember this fast is the same as before marriage. After the vrat, devotees can drink water the next day. You are not allowed to drink water during this fast.

    3) A person cannot leave unfinished the Hartalika Teej Vrat once they have begun it; all rites and rituals must be performed.

    4) Fasting women should stay awake all night and celebrate by singing religious hymns.

    5) During the Teej fast, devotees are not permitted to consume food, water, or fruits for 24 hours. Hartalika Teej's fast should be observed with devotion, according to experts.

    6) Teej puja vrat, paran should be performed before sunrise. Women can break their fast by eating soaked black gram and cucumber.

    7) You must not eat anything until after you have completed the puja. Meals should be prepared as cleanly as possible, and foods that are not permitted during fast, including brinjal or masoor dal, should not be consumed.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
