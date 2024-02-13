Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    Happy Kiss Day Wishes 2024: Celebrate Kiss Day on February 13 with these wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses and greetings.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Happy Kiss Day 2024: Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine's Week. It comes directly after Hug Day and one day before Valentine's Day. While Valentine's Day is on February 14, celebrations begin a week earlier with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, and Hug Day on February 12.

    Meanwhile, Kiss Day is on February 13. On this auspicious occasion, couples or lovers kiss to show their passionate affection. If you're spending Kiss Day with your loved ones, make it extra memorable by sending them loving words. 

    Happy Kiss Day 2024: Greetings

    • I cannot go a day without kissing you. Baby, you are my sunshine and the happiness of my life. Happy Kiss Day.
    • I always blush whenever I think of our first kiss. It will always be special to me more than anything. Happy Kiss Day.
    • Whenever I fall short of words while expressing my love for you, I kiss you so that you can feel it with your heart! Happy Kiss Day.
    • Our first kiss was the happiest day of my life. I promise to always love and cherish you. Happy Kiss Day, my love.
    • A kiss from you has the power to brighten up my days. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.
    • My eyes are always eager to see you, my ears are always eager to listen to you, and my lips are always eager to kiss you. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.
    • Every time you go through a difficult time, I promise to brush all your worries away with my kisses. Happy Kiss Day.
    • A day without kissing you feels incomplete. Your kisses are a promise of love. They fill my heart with love, hope and joy. Happy Kiss Day.
    • I promise to kiss you, love you and cherish you today, tomorrow and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved.
    • Our kiss feels like the moon is kissing the sun. It is unbelievable, magical and ethereal. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

    Happy Kiss Day 2024: Wishes

    • A truly unforgettable kiss symbolizes the beautiful union of two souls. Happy Kiss Day!
    • When two hearts intertwine, it's the kiss that seals their connection. Happy Kiss Day!
    • As we approach February 13, your lips are already promised to mine. Happy Kiss Day!
    • Happy Kiss Day! Each day without your kiss feels incomplete. I love you, sweetheart, have a fantastic day.
    • My sweetheart, you're adorable, cute, and my everything. Kissing you in the morning brightens my day with happiness.
    • Experiencing the tender touch of your lips is the most beautiful moment of my life. Happy Kiss Day!
    • A simple kiss from you fills my day with joy, and a morning peck on the cheek makes everything brighter. Happy Kiss Day, baby!

    Happy Kiss Day 2024: SMS

    • A gentle kiss on the forehead speaks volumes of affection, while one on the chin whispers the desire to ascend a little higher. Happy Kiss Day, my cherished friend!
    • Here's a loving kiss sent along with this message just for you. Happy Kiss Day, my dear friend!
    • Kissing is a heartfelt expression of affection, especially between the closest of friends. Wishing you a joyful Kiss Day, best friend!
    • On this Kiss Day, let us bridge the gap between friendship and love with the simple yet powerful gesture of a kiss.
    • In the quiet intimacy of a kiss, the most beautiful declarations of love are uttered. Happy Kiss Day to you, my friend!
    • Happy Kiss Day! Remember, kisses shared with genuine affection always carry a sweeter essence.
    • To all who grasp the significance of this seemingly small yet profoundly meaningful gesture, Happy Kiss Day!
    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
