Hug Day 2024: 6 messages to send to your partner on THIS day

Sending you a virtual hug today and every day to remind you how much you mean to me. Happy Hug Day, my dear!

Even though we may be miles apart, know that my arms are always open to wrap you in a tight hug. Happy Hug Day, my love!

A hug is a silent way of saying 'you matter to me.' Today, I'm sending you the biggest virtual hug to let you know how much you're cherished. Happy Hug Day!

In a world full of chaos, your hugs are my safe haven. Thank you for being my constant source of comfort and warmth. Happy Hug Day, sweetheart!

Sometimes all we need is a hug to make everything feel better. Consider this message a warm embrace from me to you. Happy Hug Day, my darling!

On this Hug Day, I'm sending you all the love and positive vibes wrapped up in a virtual hug. May you feel cherished and loved today and always!

