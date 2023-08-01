Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Girlfriend Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share

    National Girlfriends Day 2023: Here are some wishes, images and messages to share with your girlfriend to wish her a Happy Girlfriend Day.

    Happy Girlfriend Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    The first of August is National Girlfriends Day. People in love partnerships are encouraged to appreciate the vital and passionate ties they enjoy with their girlfriends on this day. While those in serious romantic partnerships traditionally observe National Girlfriends Day, friends and loved ones may also celebrate by telling their lady best friends or soulmates how much they mean to them.

    Meanwhile, on this day, individuals frequently spoil their girlfriends by planning surprises, bringing them out to their favourite restaurant for dinner, giving significant presents, and more. You may also make the day more memorable by expressing romantic greetings on social media with your partner. Here are some thoughts, photographs, and wishes to share with your girlfriend on this special day.

    Here are some National Girlfriends Day 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and texts to send to your friends and family. Make your girlfriends feel loved and tell them how important they are.

    Happy Girlfriend Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share

    Happy National Girlfriends Day 2023: Wishes

    • Thank you for coming into my life when I needed someone special and making me so happy. I loved you yesterday, love you now, always have, and always will love you in future. Happy Girlfriend Day.
    • I wish to make every year, every month, every day, every hour, every minute, every second of your life full of unending joys and surprises. Happy Girlfriend Day to the best person I could ever ask for.
    • My girl, I am the luckiest because I have you. Thanks for making every day worth living and filling it with peace. Happy Girlfriends Day.
    • You are my precious treasure, and I wish to have you always and forever. Happy Girlfriend Day, love. See you soon.

    Happy Girlfriend Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share

    Happy National Girlfriend Day 2023: Greetings

    • Happy Girlfriend Day my love! Thanks for filling my life with happiness and joy. I feel complete with you.
    • Dear girlfriend, I feel lucky to have you. Thanks for making every day worth living and so beautiful. This bond should keep growing.
    • Wishing my pretty girlfriend a very Happy Girlfriend Day with lots of hugs and kisses. Thank you for existing.
    • Happy Girlfriend Day to the woman of my dreams. I am nothing without your love and I am so lucky to have you.
    • Happy Girlfriend’s Day, love. I wish I could give whatever you want and keep you happy always.

    Happy Girlfriend Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share

    Happy National Girlfriend Day 2023: Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses

    • Thank you for coming into my life and making me so happy. I loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, and always will. Happy Girlfriend Day.
    • I wish to make every year, every month, every day, every hour, every minute, every second of your life full of unending joys. Happy Girlfriend Day to the best person in my life.
    • You are my precious treasure, and I wish to cherish you always and forever. Happy Girlfriend Day, love.
    • Happy Girlfriend Day to the love of my life. Thank you for filling my life with happiness, joy, and selfless love.
    • Wishing my pretty girlfriend a Happy Girlfriend Day filled with hugs and kisses. I wish I could bring the world to your feet.
    • If we have another life after this one, I want you to be the love of my life in that one as well because I don't think I could live without you. Happy Girlfriend Day.
    • Your sweet smile, your sparkling eyes and your ravishing looks, everything about you mesmerises me. I just can't help falling in love with you over and over again babe. Happy Girlfriend Day!
    • There are so many people in the world, but the fact that you chose to love me makes me feel so blessed. I love you so much. Happy Girlfriend Day.
    • Babe, you are the star of my life, the sunlight of my cloudy days. I cannot imagine my life without you anymore. Happy Girlfriend Day!
