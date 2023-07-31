Life lessons from billionaire Richard Branson: Can an introvert can be a good leader?

Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson recounts how he battled shyness and embraced introverted qualities to become a strong communicator. With his mother's tough love and encouragement, he gained confidence and learned the value of listening and thoughtfulness in leadership.

If you work on your confidence in communicating and in social situations, there’s nothing stopping an introvert from becoming a wonderful leader, Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson said on Monday. Responding to an 'Ask Richard' query on LinkedIn, the billionaire delved into the subject of whether an introvert can be a good leader. The highly-successful businessman spoke with a heartfelt connection to a question posed by Alexis Corredor, as the topic held great personal significance for him.

Surprisingly, despite appearances, Branson had always been inherently shy. In his younger years, he found it challenging to communicate with adults and sought refuge behind his mother's protective presence. Recognizing the potential impact of shyness on his future, his mother decided to address it early on, employing a method of continuous challenges.

Recalling those formative experiences, Branson shared how his mother attempted to dissipate his shyness by explaining that it was a form of selfishness, focusing on oneself rather than bringing joy to others. To help him overcome his shell, she encouraged him and his sisters to perform skits and entertain their parents' friends during dinner parties -- a true display of tough love that undeniably bolstered his confidence.

Still, he acknowledged his innate introverted nature, and his mother fully embraced and accepted it while ensuring it wouldn't hinder his potential. At the age of six, during a visit to his grandparents, she made a remarkable decision. Stopping the car about three miles away, she challenged him to find his own way to their house. This task required him to interact with people and ask for directions to make his way home. Although it took many hours, the experience proved transformative, making him more at ease when engaging with adults and expressing himself.

Despite the years of being in the public eye through events, media appearances, and speaking engagements, Branson confessed that nervousness and shyness still creep in occasionally. Nevertheless, he never allowed them to obstruct his path to being an exemplary leader and a skilled communicator.

The Virgin founder expressed immense gratitude to his mother for imparting this invaluable lesson. Furthermore, he believes that some of his introverted qualities have actually contributed to his growth as a leader. Emphasizing the significance of listening more than speaking, being thoughtful, observant, self-aware, attentive, and thinking before speaking, he recognized how these qualities are often associated with introverts and have played a vital role in his leadership style.