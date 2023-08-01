Kuzhi Paniyaram to Bonda: 6 authentic snacks from Puducherry

Lifestyle
From the soft Kuzhi Paniyaram to the famous Bonda, iconic dishes showcase the region's rich flavors and cultural heritage, captivating taste buds and hearts alike---by Amrita Ghosh
Made from fermented rice and lentil batter,it is cooked in a special pan with small cavities, giving it its distinct shape. It is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside
This deep-fried treat is made from a blend of rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices, lending it a rich and earthy flavor. Murukku is shaped into intricate spirals or coils
It is a delectable savory fritter that finds its roots in Puducherry's culinary heritage, made from urad dal, black pepper, and curry, leaves it is a tasty snack
A flavorful rice dish that exemplifies the culinary finesse of Puducherry. Cooked rice is infused with a tempering of mustard seeds, urad dal, chilies, and curry leaves
The cooked lentils (paruppu) with the rich flavors of grated coconut (thengaai) is combined and is often seasoned with spices and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves
Round, deep-fried dumplings are made from a mix of mashed potatoes, spices, and gram flour. The result is a crispy and flavorful exterior with a delectably soft and spicy filling