    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Fasting to offering sevas, 7 important rituals to do for good luck

    This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 23, 2024, and here are seven important things you can do for good luck.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is revered for his strength, devotion, and loyalty. This year the festival falls on April 23, 2024, and here are seven important things you can do on Hanuman Jayanti 2024 for good luck.

    Visit Hanuman temples

    Start your day by visiting Hanuman temples and offering prayers to seek blessings for strength, courage, and protection.

    Recite Hanuman Chalisa

    Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, a sacred hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, to invoke his blessings and to attain spiritual growth and inner strength.

    Perform Hanuman Puja

    Perform a special puja dedicated to Lord Hanuman at home or in a temple, offering flowers, incense, sweets, and fruits to the deity with devotion and sincerity.

    Observe fasting

    Consider observing a fast on this auspicious day to purify your body and mind, and to demonstrate your dedication and reverence to Lord Hanuman.

    Read Hanuman stories

    Read and reflect upon the stories and teachings associated with Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana or other sacred texts, to imbibe his virtues of loyalty, courage, and humility.

    Offer seva

    Engage in acts of selfless service or seva, such as feeding the needy, helping the poor, or volunteering at a charitable organization, in honor of Lord Hanuman's spirit of selflessness and devotion.

    Chant Hanuman Mantras

    Regularly chant Hanuman mantras such as "Om Hanumate Namah" or "Om Sri Hanumate Namah" throughout the day to invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman and to overcome obstacles in life.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
