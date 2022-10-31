Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

It's Halloween time. From telling scary stories to watching scary movies, the guide to having a good time on Halloween is entertaining and engaging. If you haven't planned on going trick-or-treating for Halloween, here's a list of scary movies you could watch at home to get in the Halloween spirit.

Halloween has arrived. It's an annual holiday celebrated on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. Those participating dress up in spooky costumes ranging from Disney characters to serial killers. While most people prefer to stay indoors on Halloween night, they prefer to watch horror movies. We've compiled a list of the top ten horror movies from Bollywood that might appeal to you, depending on your appetite for chills, thrills, and gore.

1) Bulbbul (2020)

Bulbbul is a horror film starring Tripti Dimrii, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead roles. The film is set in the 1880s Bengal presidency and revolves around a child bride and her journey from innocence to strength. Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma produced it under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

2) Bhoot: Part 1 - The Haunted Ship (2020)

Bhanu Pratap Singh directs Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The lead actors are Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is said to be based on a true incident in Mumbai in 2011 involving the famous MV Wisdom and tells the story of an officer tasked with moving an abandoned but haunted ship stranded on Juhu Beach.

3) Tumbadd (2018)

The film by Rahi Anil Barve and Sohum Shah took years to complete. This period horror film is one of the best pieces of Indian cinema to come out in recent years. If you missed it in theatres, now you can watch it on OTT.

4) Stree (2018)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor star in Stree, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is a fictional account of a witch who haunts the men of Chanderi. It is the first film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, and it was followed by Roohi (2021), which starred Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor. Bhediya, a horror-comedy film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will also be released in theatres on November 25, 2022.

5) Pari (2018)

Anushka Sharma stars in Prosit Roy's directorial, her third production venture for her company Clean Slate Filmz. Supporting actors include Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, and Mansi Multani. Pari tells the story of a man who tries to help a woman named Ruksana, an abuse victim who he discovers chained up in a hut.

6) Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

The 2007 horror film, directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale. It's an official remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu from 1993. This year, in 2022, a sequel titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released, starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. In addition, the film became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

7) Bhoot (2003)

Bhoot is one of the best horror films, thanks to excellent performances by Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, and Fardeen Khan, as well as Ram Gopal Varma's direction. To this day, the film has a high recall value. The plot revolves around a married couple, Vishal (Devgn) and Swati (Matondkar), looking for an apartment. Meanwhile, on October 12, 2012, a sequel titled Bhoot Returns was released.

8) Raaz (2002)

One of the genre's best Bollywood films. With this film, Bipasha Basu established herself as the queen of horror films. Ashutosh Rana did an excellent job. The songs were the cherry on top. Raaz: The Mystery Continues, the film's sequel, was released on January 23, 2009, and Raaz 3, the third instalment, was released on September 7, 2012. Raaz Reboot, a fourth film, was released on September 16, 2016.

9) Raat (1992)

Raat, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is viewed as one of the classic horror films of the 1990s. It has a creepy vibe throughout. Revathy, Om Puri, and Rohini Hattangadi deliver outstanding performances.

10) Veerana (1988)

This has to be the favourite childhood horror film of millions of Indians. The Ramsay brothers' film starred Hemant Birje and Sahila Chadha. It's available on YouTube.

Also Read: SCARY Halloween pictures: Check out Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and other Kar-Jenner family costumes

Also Read: Halloween 2022: 6 places to visit and experience the unique celebrations around the world

Also Read: Halloween 2022: Fascinating facts about Trick or treating you should know