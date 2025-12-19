Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding are gaining momentum again. Their wedding photos going viral on social media are AI-generated and completely fake.

Popular South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in the spotlight due to their wedding news. Until some time ago, there were reports that the two were going to get married in February 2026. However, now some photos have surfaced on social media that make it seem like Rashmika and Vijay have secretly tied the knot. So, let's find out the truth behind these photos.

Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married?

In the viral wedding photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay is seen in a sherwani, dressed like a groom. Meanwhile, Rashmika looks like a beautiful bride wearing a traditional saree. The special thing about this photo is that Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata, are seen blessing Vijay-Rashmika. Besides this, there is another photo with 'Vijay and Rashmika' written in the background. However, fans say that the truth behind these photos is that they are AI-generated. Meaning, they are fake.

How did Rashmika and Vijay first meet?

Let us tell you that Rashmika Mandanna was first engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, but their relationship ended in September 2018. According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 superhit film 'Geetha Govindam'. This is where their friendship began, which gradually turned into love. After this, they also worked together in the 2019 film 'Dear Comrade'.

Rumours of their relationship first surfaced in 2023 when the two were seen vacationing together in the Maldives. Later, in 2024, Rashmika admitted that she is not single. However, she did not reveal her partner's name.