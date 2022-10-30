SCARY Halloween pictures: Check out Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and other Kar-Jenner family costumes

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and more took to Instagram to showcase their Halloween looks this year as they transformed into two popular characters.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

With Halloween just around the corner, Hollywood celebs are gearing up to show off their best costumes this year. The Kardashian-Jenner family has some significant surprises for Halloween this year like they do every year. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner just teased the same on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kim Kardashian, who is famed for nailing her Hollywood looks year after year, dressed up this time as a comic book character. Kim shared her transformation into X-Mystique Men's on Instagram, where she painted herself blue.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kardashian used selfie videos in her tales to show off her Halloween costume. Mystique is a shape-shifting mutant with flame-red hair and a blue body covered in scales. Kardashian got every element of the persona right.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kylie Jenner donned the scary and seductive designer outfit for a picture session in which she posed nude while brandishing a knife and appeared strapped to an examination table. "HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND," she captioned one batch of photos.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner also shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. Just before Halloween 2022, the star emulated the Bride of Frankenstein in a couture Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kendall Jenner dressed up as her favourite Toy Story character, the cowgirl Jessie. Kendall wore the character's attire but added her touch by showing off her butt in cutaway leggings. Jenner looked beautiful in Jessie's iconic red hat.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this 2022 photo of North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Patricia Arquette's Alabama Whitman and Christian Slater's Clarence Worley from the 1993 film True Romance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

A few years back, Kris Jenner posted that picture and wrote, "This is Halloween #JackSkellington," Kris captioned her 2020 Instagram post.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Travis Scott dressed up as Michael Myers for Halloween 2021, while his daughter Stormi Webster made a splash in mermaid garb.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram